Out Of Jail: Redmond O'Neal Transferred To Mental Hospital After 3-Month-Long Delay Farrah Fawcett's troubled son was deemed mentally incompetent to stand trail.

After months of waiting, Redmond O’Neal was finally transferred out of a Los Angeles jail to a state mental hospital where he will undergo treatment, RadarOnline has learned exclusively.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Officials confirmed O’Neal, 34, was transferred on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, from the Twin Towers jail in downtown Los Angeles to the California Department of State Hospitals Metropolitan location in Norwalk, Calif.

The troubled son of Farrah Fawcett and Ryan O’Neal is facing multiple felony charges, including attempted murder, in connection to a week-long crime spree in the Venice Beach and Palms neighborhoods that ended with O’Neal’s arrest on May 8, 2018.

A commissioner deemed O’Neal was incompetent to stand trial on October 2019.

According to the DSH website, about 40 percent of the patients committed to the Metropolitan facility also were deemed incompetent to stand trial. O’Neal’s criminal case has been placed on hold while he undergoes treatment at the state hospital.

In order to be deemed “competent,” O’Neal must be able to understand the case against him, what is happening during the criminal proceedings and also be able to assist his lawyer in his defense. According to court documents obtained by Radar, O’Neal’s maximum commitment date at Metropolitan is set until Oct. 4, 2021.

If the DSH staff determines O’Neal is unlikely to regain competency, O’Neal could be returned to court where his status would be considered, which could include a conservatorship.

As Radar first reported, O’Neal has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and antisocial personality disorder.

O’Neal was charged with attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of brandishing a knife and one count of battery. Prosecutors said O’Neal randomly attacked five men, seriously injuring at least two of the alleged victims. One man was found in a pool of blood with stab wounds to his head and upper body, prosecutors said.

He was arrested on May 8, 2018 on suspicion of robbing a 7-Eleven store in Venice where detectives said he threatened a store clerk with a knife.

Dr. Annette Ermshar, a forensic neuropsychologist who conducted face-to-face tests in jail with O’Neal, wrote in a report that O’Neal heard voices that told him to kill someone, which could have triggered his violent outburst.

A hearing has been set next month where the commissioner could receive O’Neal treatment status.