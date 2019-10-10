Schizophrenic Redmond O'Neal To Soon Be Transferred To State Mental Hospital Farrah Fawcett's son's attempted murder case is on hold until he receives treatment.

Troubled Redmond O’Neal could soon find out to which California state hospital he will be transferred in his battle to restore mental competency, Radar Online can exclusively report.

On October 4, Commissioner Laura Streimer ordered the son of Ryan O’Neal and the late Farrah Fawcett to be committed to the Department of Mental Health for placement at one of the state hospitals. Officials with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said it’s still unknown which state hospital he will call home, but O’Neal will remain at a Los Angeles County jail until he gets the green light to be transferred.

Last month, Streimer ruled that the 34-year-old is incompetent to stand trial, and must receive treatment from a state mental hospital before he can face serious felony charges related to a week-long crime spree where he allegedly viciously attacked and seriously injured at least two men while high on drugs in May 2018. One man faces “years” of recovery after being stabbed in the head.

In order to be deemed “competent,” O’Neal must be able to understand the charges against him, what is happening during the criminal proceedings and also be able to assist his lawyer in his defense.

As Radar first reported, O’Neal has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and antisocial personality disorder. He also has infamously struggled with alcohol and drug abuse.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, O’Neal’s maximum commitment date to the state mental health facility is set until Oct. 4, 2021. Last month, Streimer also ordered medication for O’Neal, who a source recently said refused to take his pills.

“The Court finds that the Defendant lacks the capacity to make decisions regarding psychotropic medication,” she said, according to the court documents. “If untreated with psychotropic medication, it is probable that the Defendant will suffer serious harm to his physical or mental health. It is medically appropriate to treat the Defendant’s psychiatric condition with psychotropic medication. This medication is likely to be effective. The treatment facility is authorized to administer involuntary psychotropic medication to the Defendant in an objectively reasonable manner consistent with the facility’s policies when and as prescribed by the Defendant’s treating psychiatrist.”

Court documents also state O’Neal is ordered to be admitted to a state hospital no later than November 1, 2019, but O’Neal’s transfer is also dependent on the availability of beds at that facility, a source close to the case said.

Streimer also ordered the director of the Department of State Hospitals to prepare a report by January 2020 concerning O’Neal’s progress.