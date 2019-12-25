Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Christmas Hell: Bill Cosby, Redmond O'Neal & Other Stars Locked Up For The Holidays! There’s no place like home this time of year, but these celebs will be behind bars.

While many Americans are sitting down to enjoy hearty holiday meals with friends and family, some stars, such as Bill Cosby and former reality TV star Josh Waring, are behind bars!

As RadarOnline.com readers know, The Cosby Show star, now 82, was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison after being convicted on sex assault charges.

While more than 50 women accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them, he only stood trial in Philadelphia for allegedly drugging and assaulting one accuser, former Temple University athlete Andrea Constand, in his home in 2004.

But Cosby was convicted and won’t be having a merry Christmas as he serves his time.

And he’s not the only celebrity to be shackled during the holidays.

On Dec. 18, a judge sentenced rapper Tekashi69 to two years in prison for conspiracy to murder and armed robbery.

Tekashi, whose birth name is Daniel Hernandez, has already spent 13 months in jail, which means he is set to be released in November 2020, in time for next year’s holiday season.

The Brooklyn rapper pled guilty to nine charges — including conspiracy to murder and armed robbery — and testified against several gang members.

Tekashi will also be sentenced to five years supervised release plus 300 hours of community service for his crimes.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Lauri Waring Peterson‘s son Josh Waring has been in prison as he faces an attempted murder charge related to a June 20, 2016 shooting in front of a sober living home in Costa Mesa, Calif. that left a man injured. Waring, who appeared on RHOC during the early days of the Bravo show, has maintained his innocence.

Another celebrity child, Ryan O’Neal and his late partner Farrah Fawcett‘s son Redmond, is still holed up in a Los Angeles County jail more than two months after a commissioner gave an OK to transfer the 34-year old to a state mental hospital for treatment, Radar has exclusively revealed.

Singer R. Kelly won’t be warbling any Christmas carols as he’s in federal lock-up in Chicago, charged with multiple sex crimes.

On Dec. 5, prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York announced a revised indictment with new bribery charges stemming from Kelly’s 1994 marriage to teen pop star Aaliyah.

Kelly, 52, is now charged with scheming with others to pay for a “fraudulent identification document” for someone identified only as “Jane Doe” on Aug. 30, 1994.

