Tekashi 6ix9ine Sentenced To 2 Years In Prison After Testifying Against Other Gang Members Rapper was facing a minimum of 47 years for conspiracy to murder.

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine just got offered the deal of a lifetime after news he‘d be facing almost 47 years in prison.

On Wednesday December 18, the judge sentenced the star — whose birth name is Daniel Hernandez — to only two years in prison for conspiracy to murder and armed robbery.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, however, Hernandez, 23, has already spent 13 months in jail, which means he is set to be released in November 2020.

The news comes after the Brooklyn rapper pled guilty to nine charges — including conspiracy to murder and armed robbery — and testified against several gang members.

Hernandez will also be sentence to five years supervised released plus 300 hours of community service for his crimes.

Prosecutors formally requested that the star receive a reduced sentence due to his testimony and cooperation,but confirmed that he and other gang members “wreaked havoc” in public places around New York City. These included a March 2018 shooting in Times Square, an April 2018 shooting at the Barclay’s Center and a June 2018 shooting at the W Hotel in Times Square.

In a letter to the judge filed last week, Hernandez apologized for his crimes, for joining the gang and for “misrepresenting myself” to his fans.

“I now know that I am remorseful for what happened because I was blessed with the gift of an opportunity that most people dream of but I squandered it by getting involved with the wrong people and misrepresenting myself when I should have been true to myself and my fans,” he wrote.“I’m sorry to the victims who were affected by my actions, to my fans who look up to me and were misled, to my family who depends on me and to this courtroom for this mess that I contributed to.”