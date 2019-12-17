Redmond's Jail Trouble: Farrah Fawcett's Son Still Not In A Mental Hospital O'Neal was deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial on attempted murder charges.

Redmond O’Neal is still holed up in a Los Angeles County jail more than two months after a commissioner gave an OK to transfer the 34-year old to a state mental hospital for treatment, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

According to jail records, Farrah Fawcett and Ryan O’Neal‘s troubled son is still at the Twin Towers jail in Downtown Los Angeles as of Monday, Dec. 16. O’Neal was deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial on attempted murder charges related to a week-long crime spree in May 2018.

According to court documents obtained exclusively by Radar, Los Angeles Superior Court Commissioner Laura Streimer on Oct. 4, 2019, ordered the Department of State Hospitals to admit O’Neal “no later than” Nov. 1, 2019. In the order, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s also were ordered to transfer O’Neal to the state hospital before that date.

A hearing has been scheduled in January for a progress report on O’Neal’s treatment, but so far the celebrity spawn has only received psychiatric medication in county jail since September 2019.

According to the affidavit, O’Neal’s maximum commitment date is Oct. 4, 2021. That means the clock is ticking for O’Neal to be transferred and receive mental health treatment at one of California’s five state hospitals. In the meantime, his criminal case is on hold until O’Neal gets treatment and is deemed competent to stand trial.

Ralph Montano, a spokesman for the Department of State Hospitals, said he couldn’t comment specifically on why O’Neal has yet to be transferred because of “pending litigation regarding wait times for admission.” The DSH has been sued across the state by the families of other inmates, who also have been waiting for months to be transferred out of local jails for mental health treatment.

While California law requires DSH to provide the court with a progress report within 90 days on inmates, there is usually no set times when an inmate must be transported out of the local jail. However, in O’Neal’s case, Commissioner Streimer ordered DSH to admit O’Neal no later than Nov. 1, 2019.

It is still unknown which of the five hospitals O’Neal would be placed. Montano told Radar, “DSH evaluates each individual for an appropriate placement at a DSH hospital or facility.”

Montano added DSH considers various factors for placement, including the availability of beds, whether the inmate is a high security risk, an evaluation of the inmate’s medical needs and the local Sheriff’s ability to transport the inmate.

Nina Daly, O’Neal’s attorney, declined to comment.

As Radar readers know, O’Neal was arrested on May 2018 after an a week-long rampage in Los Angeles, where he allegedly stabbed one man in the head with a knife, and seriously injured another with a broken glass bottle. Prosecutors also alleged O’Neal tried to rob a convenience store with a knife.

O’Neal has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and antisocial personality disorder, court records indicate. He told psychologists that he heard voiced ordering him to “kill someone” before he went on the alleged crime spree in 2018.