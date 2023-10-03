He's Lovin' It: Donald Trump Pigs Out on McDonald's, Orders Massive Fast-Food Delivery During $250 Million Fraud Trial

Trump was ordered back in court on Monday morning after Judge Engoron found last week in a non-jury trial, that the ex-president built his real estate empire by defrauding banks, insurers, and others on the accurate valuation of his assets, like Mar-a-Lago and Trump Tower.

The attorney general accused Trump and his co-defendants of inflating his net worth between $812 million to $2.2 billion from 2011 to 2021.

Before Trump returned to the courtroom, he indulged in one of his favorite meals from McDonald's.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.