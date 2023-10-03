He's Lovin' It: Donald Trump Pigs Out on McDonald's, Orders Massive Fast-Food Delivery During $250 Million Fraud Trial
Donald Trump settled his court appearance nerves with a massive order from McDonald's, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump, 77, relied on his favorite fast food chain to fuel his outrage at New York Judge Arthur Engoron, presiding over the $250 million fraud civil lawsuit brought by Attorney General Letitia James.
Trump attacked the judge and attorney general in a fiery speech outside the Manhattan courthouse before the "witch hunt" trial began.
Trump was ordered back in court on Monday morning after Judge Engoron found last week in a non-jury trial, that the ex-president built his real estate empire by defrauding banks, insurers, and others on the accurate valuation of his assets, like Mar-a-Lago and Trump Tower.
The attorney general accused Trump and his co-defendants of inflating his net worth between $812 million to $2.2 billion from 2011 to 2021.
Before Trump returned to the courtroom, he indulged in one of his favorite meals from McDonald's.
Even for Trump, who's been at the center of numerous unprecedented moments, the sight of arm-fulls of brown McDonald's bags being ushered into the Manhattan Supreme Courthouse was something to behold.
Photos snapped outside the courthouse pictured two security guards dressed in suits carrying multiple Mickey D's bags in each hand. The food was reportedly taken inside the building where Trump and his team were.
Based on the massive amount, it appeared Trump ordered enough food for his legal team, including attorneys Alina Habba, Clifford Robert, and Christopher Kise.
It wouldn't be the first time Trump offered food on his own dime. In June, the GOP frontrunner went to Miami's Versailles Restaurant after he was federally arraigned in his missing classified documents indictment.
While Trump made a grand show by offering "food for everyone," his camp reportedly only paid for takeout orders and left without picking up diners' tabs.
Trump's audacious chow-down at the Manhattan courthouse came as the fate of the Trump Organization was at stake. Prosecutors sought to ban the ex-president from doing business ever again in the state.
After Judge Engoron found that Trump and his co-defendants committed "persistent and repeated" fraud, Monday's trial will determine the penalties the ex-president and his company receive as a result.
The trial aims to determine millions in fines Trump would be ordered to pay, in addition to potentially being banned from engaging in commercial real estate deals or borrowing from New York-based banks, according to CNN.