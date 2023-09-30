'Spells Bad News': First Trump Co-Defendant to Plead Guilty in Fulton County Election Interference Isn't Good for Sidney Powell and Others, Experts Warn
Legal experts warned that the first guilty plea entered in Georgia's election interference case is "bad news" for Donald Trump co-defendants like Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Friday, former bail bondsman Scott Hall became the first of Trump's 18 co-defendants to accept a plea agreement with Fulton County prosecutors.
According to CNN, Hall was accused of "conspiring to unlawfully access voter data and ballot counting machines at the Coffee County election office on January 7, 2021."
Hall pled guilty to five out of seven counts under the plea agreement, which was entered into the Fulton County Superior Court system on Friday.
As part of the agreement, the ex-bail bondsman was required to appear in court on Friday, at which point he acknowledged the factual basis of the charges against him.
Hall was accused of spending "hours inside a restricted area of the election office when voting systems were breached, which was connected to efforts by pro-Trump conspiracy theorists to find voter fraud."
Hall testified before the special grand jury that he "gained access to a voting machine." Security camera footage also captured Hall's movements inside the building.
Former Department of Defense special counsel Ryan Goodman considered the news a bad omen for the remaining co-defendants, which include Powell, Rudy Giuliani, and Mark Meadows.
Goodman explained that Hall's plea "spells bad news" for other co-defendants, particularly Powell, due to "alleged joint actions" included in Willis' 98-page indictment.
Specifically, the portions that accused Hall, Powell, and others of "willfully and unlawfully tampering with electronic ballot markers and tabulating machines," conspiring "to possess official ballots outside of the polling place" and "using a computer with knowledge that such use was without authority and with the intention of removing voter data and Dominion Voting Systems data from said computer."
Hall's admissions under his plea agreement could be used by prosecutors in their case against the co-defendants. The plea agreement also helped the ex-bail bondsman avoid jail time.
Prosecutors recommended 5 years of probation for Hall and a $5,000 fine, 200 hours of community service, and required the defendant to write an apology letter.
CNN legal analyst Elie Honig echoed Goodman's remarks and told Jake Tapper the plea agreement was "definitely a win for the Fulton County District Attorney."
Honig said Willis' decision to charge all 19 co-defendants at once created pressure. "They start taking pleas, they start turning on each other," he stated.