Bail Bondsman Becomes First Donald Trump Co-Defendant to Take Plea Deal in Georgia Election Case
In a surprising development in the Georgia election interference case involving former President Donald Trump, a bail bondsman named Scott Hall has taken a plea deal, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to reports, Hall, one of Trump's 18 co-defendants, pleaded guilty on Friday to five misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to commit intentional interference with the performance of election duties.
Hall, 59, made a deal with District Attorney Fani Willis to serve five years probation after being indicted last month. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee also imposed a $1,000 fine for each charge.
The charges against Hall stemmed from allegations that he unlawfully breached information in voting machines in Coffee County, Georgia, to access voter data while Trump allies claimed massive voter fraud.
The alleged offense happened just a day after the Capitol riot on January 6, further complicating the tense political climate surrounding the case.
The fact that Hall was able to negotiate a no-jail deal raises the prospect that Willis may be able to obtain valuable testimony from him as she pursues other defendants in the alleged conspiracy. The indictment against Trump and his associates, which was released last month, extends to the former President and some of his top advisors.
Several individuals charged in the conspiracy have sought to separate their cases from the other co-defendants or move prosecution into federal court. Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is among those who have taken this route.
Hall's role in the alleged conspiracy is described as "relatively small but significant."
According to Daily Mail, a Republican party official called Hall seeking assistance in accessing voting machines in Coffee County. Hall later called her back and allegedly discussed a plan to back up Sidney Powell's claims of widespread election fraud in the 2020 election. Powell, a prominent lawyer associated with Trump, is also facing charges in the case.
On January 7, the day after the Capitol riot, Hall was joined by another official — known as "Individual 24" — to engage in what prosecutors refer to as "racketeering activity" and an "overt act" in the complex conspiracy. They traveled to the Coffee County Board of Elections, where they were met by elections director Misty Hampton.
A computer forensics team was present to copy data and software from the voting machines and equipment.
The indictment charges Trump, Powell, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, and others with carrying out a coordinated conspiracy to overturn Georgia's presidential election results. Willis has referred to their actions as a "criminal racketeering enterprise."
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.