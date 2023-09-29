Bail Bondsman Becomes First Donald Trump Co-Defendant to Take Plea Deal in Georgia Election Case

The alleged offense happened just a day after the Capitol riot on January 6, further complicating the tense political climate surrounding the case.

The fact that Hall was able to negotiate a no-jail deal raises the prospect that Willis may be able to obtain valuable testimony from him as she pursues other defendants in the alleged conspiracy. The indictment against Trump and his associates, which was released last month, extends to the former President and some of his top advisors.

Several individuals charged in the conspiracy have sought to separate their cases from the other co-defendants or move prosecution into federal court. Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is among those who have taken this route.