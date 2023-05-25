'Basketball Wives' Star Brittish Williams Pleads Guilty to Nearly $450k in Fraud
Basketball Wives star Brittish Williams pleaded guilty to 15 felonies this week, RadarOnline.com has learned, including nearly $150,000 in fraud.
In the latest development to come nearly two years after Williams, 33, was indicted on federal charges in October 2021, the Basketball Wives star and The Home Team Morning Show radio co-host pleaded guilty on Wednesday in St. Louis, Missouri.
Williams pleaded guilty to five counts of misuse of a Social Security number, four counts of bank fraud, three counts of making false statements to the IRS, and three counts of wire fraud.
According to a press release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri, the majority of the fraud charges against Williams stemmed from financial crimes committed during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“British Williams has admitted an unusually large number of frauds that victimized taxpayers, banks, credit card companies, individuals, and programs that were intended to help struggling businesses and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic,” U.S. Attorney Sayler Fleming said this week.
“This is a first step towards justice for those victims,” he added. “We will also be seeking repayment of all of her ill-gotten gains.”
The “known actual and intended losses” from Williams’ “fraud and schemes” totaled a whopping $446,082.
The embattled Basketball Wives star, who was engaged to former basketball player Lorenzo Gordon, is scheduled to be sentenced on August 23.
Williams also faces more than 50 years in prison and more than $2 million in fines for her crimes.
“The charges of misusing a Social Security number and making false statements each carry a potential penalty of up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said in their press release.
“The bank fraud charges carry penalties of up to 30 years in prison, a $1 million fine or both,” the office continued. “The wire fraud charges carry a penalty of up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.”
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported in April, Williams’ guilty plea to 15 felonies on Wednesday came more than one month after the embattled reality star requested her trial be postponed in an effort to work out a plea deal.
“The parties believe that a plea agreement can be reached if the government has time to obtain some necessary approvals, and thereby avoid the need for a superseding indictment,” Williams’ attorney wrote last month. “A continuance of the trial date provides that time.”
The Basketball Wives star's trial was ultimately postponed from April 17 to May 24.