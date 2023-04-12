'Basketball Wives' Star Brittish Williams Pleads For Wire Fraud Trial To Be Postponed, Wants Plea Deal

Basketball Wives star Brittish Williams has asked a judge to postpone her criminal trial to allow her time to work out a plea deal, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the VH1 star pleaded with a judge in Missouri to take the April 17 trial off of the calendar.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @BRITTISHWILLIAMS/INSTAGRAM

In 2021, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri indicted the VH1 star on federal charges. In court documents, prosecutors claimed the reality star misused a social security number, committed bank & wire fraud and make false statements to the IRS. Williams pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @BRITTISHWILLIAMS/INSTAGRAM

As RadarOnline.com first reported, last month, prosecutors told the judge they intended to present a “present a superseding Indictment to a Grand Jury before the trial date for additional charges” against Williams. In the filing, Prosecutors did not reveal what charges they expected to bring.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: VH!

At the time, Brittish’s attorney, Beau B. Brindley, told RadarOnline.com, "The government continues to make allegations that far exceed any actual evidence in their possession. Whatever the new charges may be, we look forward to addressing them." In the new filing, Brittish said she hopes to hash out a last-minute plea deal in the case. Her attorney wrote, “The parties believe that a plea agreement can be reached if the government has time to obtain some necessary approvals, and thereby avoid the need for a superseding indictment. A continuance of the trial date provides that time.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @BRITTISHWILLIAMS/INSTAGRAM

Both the Basketball Wives star and the government agreed to continue the trial. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Brittish and prosecutors have not seen eye to eye. At one point, the government demanded the reality star be thrown in jail for allegedly violating the court’s order.

Article continues below advertisement

Brittish was accused of traveling outside the state without approval, which was a condition of her release. The judge decided against throwing Brittish in jail until her trial. Another feud erupted when Brittish claimed the ankle bracelet she was ordered to wear affected her ability to work. She claimed to have lost out on a $30k deal to model for Rihanna’s company Savage x Fenty — because they did not want the bracelet seen in photos.

Further, her attorney claimed, “The producers of [Basketball Wives] do not want the ankle monitor to be visible. This creates stark limitations on the outfits and costuming that Ms. Williams can utilize. Ms. Williams does not engage in work for which she gets to choose her own outfits and clothes.” In the end, the judge ordered the bracelet to be removed. He has yet to rule on whether the trial will be pushed.