'Basketball Wives' Star Brittish Williams Surrenders Her Passport After Government Accuses Her Of Violating Bond In Identity Theft Case
Basketball Wives star Brittish Williams has rushed back to court to fight prosecutors’ attempt to throw her in jail, Radar has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Williams and her lawyer argue her bond should not be revoked despite the government’s demand.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last year, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri indicted Williams on federal bank fraud charges.
Prosecutors accused the VH1 star of misuse of a social security number, bank fraud, making false statements to the IRS, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.
The government said Williams used a fake social security number to obtain several loans in 2017. In court docs, it said Williams deposited checks, “without the knowledge and authority of the actual checking account holders” and then withdrew the money before the “deposited checks were returned to the issuing banks for insufficient funds.”
Williams was also accused of claiming her niece and nephew as dependents on her taxes, “despite not providing for their care or expenses, in order to fraudulently increase the amount of the tax refund to which [Williams] was entitled.” The reality star pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Williams was released from jail on bond and ordered to follow a strict set of rules while awaiting trial. One condition was she was to wear an ankle monitoring device.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, the reality star recently demanded the device be removed. She said it had cost her lucrative gigs including a deal with Rihanna’s lingerie company because the device would be visible in photos.
Williams said she lost $30k+ on the deal alone while also having to turn down offers from other online clothing outlets.
Her lawyer argued the device “significantly hampering her career opportunities and preventing her from being as successful and productive as she might otherwise be.”
“The presence of an ankle monitor creates a significant obstacle that makes it difficult for Ms. Williams to meet her obligations,” Williams motion read.
In response, the government accused Williams of violating the terms of her release by leaving the state without permission.
They also claimed to have been notified of a new Federal investigation over alleged insurance fraud involving Williams. They said the star was involved in a 2021 accident where she told police she had no injuries. However, a claim was submitted to her insurance company for $16k. No charges have been brought.
Prosecutors demanded the reality star be thrown in jail until her trial.
Now, in her newly filed motion, Williams said she has turned over her passport to the court.
She also said the government’s accusations of her alleged involvement in some “sort of insurance fraud” doesn’t hold up. Williams said she was involved in a car accident but had the claim handled by an acquittance of hers.
“Ms. Williams did provide the information regarding that accident to an acquaintance who handles insurance claims. But, Ms. Williams was not involved in how the claim was submitted, what was included with it, or how it was processed,” her lawyer wrote. “She has no knowledge of what was done by the insurance professional handling the claim. There is far from sufficient evidence to prove her knowing involvement in a crime with which she is not charged.”
Williams hopes her argument will keep her out of jail for the time being. A judge has yet to rule.