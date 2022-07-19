Bling-Bling! Jennifer Lopez Spotted With Wedding Ring In L.A. After Eloping With Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez wasted no time getting back to work after saying "I do" in a surprise wedding to Ben Affleck. The 52-year-old singer was spotted in Los Angeles, heading into a recording studio on Monday, just two days after eloping in Las Vegas.
In photos obtained by Radar, the newly married star kept her first appearance low-key, but she made sure to show off the newest addition to her left ring finger as soon as she saw photographers.
Rocking printed workout pants, a black zip-up, and sneakers, J Lo went au naturel without any makeup at all.
Flaunting her natural beauty, the new Mrs. Affleck showed she has the newlywed glow after tying the knot over the weekend. Adding to her casual look with a pair of black sunglasses, J Lo's most noticeable accessory was her wedding band — and she made it impossible to miss.
Protecting His Asset: Why J Lo Flew Her Manager Benny Medina In For Nuptials To Ben Affleck
Walking into the studio with her bodyguard in tow, the Hustlers star lifted her left hand to give everyone a glimpse of her silver wedding band.
As RadarOnline.com reported, J Lo flew in her whole glam team for the wedding ceremony on Saturday. Only her mother, glam squad, manager, Benny Medina, and two of their children were there to witness the vow exchange.
Affleck's first wife, Jennifer Garner, reportedly didn't get the memo until the night before he said "I do."
“Ben did tell Jen about the wedding, but I’m told that it was only Friday at the earliest. It was very, very minimally planned in advance and was largely spur of the moment,” an insider dished to Page Six.
J Lo's son, Max, 14, and Affleck’s kids Violet, 16, and Samuel, 10, were not in attendance for the Sin City wedding. “Violet stayed home because she’s extremely loyal to her mom,” the source added.
Max's twin, Emme, and Affleck's youngest daughter, Seraphina, 13, were there for the ceremony.
While J Lo and the Justice League actor's wedding was small and intimate, the two are allegedly planning a party at his mega-estate in Georgia to celebrate their nuptials later this month.
Ironically, this is the same home Affleck had been trying to offload since 2018 before quietly pulling it off the market just months before reconnecting with J Lo.