'Basketball Wives' star Brittish Williams To Judge: My Ankle Bracelet Cost Me $30k Deal With Rihanna
Basketball Wives star Brittish Williams has thrown a fit in court claiming the ankle bracelet monitoring device she’s been ordered to wear cost her a lucrative gig with Rihanna.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, Williams recently asked a federal court judge to modify the condition of her release while out awaiting trial on identity theft charges.
The judge previously ordered Williams to be subject to electronic monitoring and a curfew. She said this is “significantly hampering her career opportunities and preventing her from being as successful and productive as she might otherwise be.”
Her lawyer points out that her role on Basketball Wives requires her to shoot for the series and appear for a number of red-carpet events.
“The presence of an ankle monitor creates a significant obstacle that makes it difficult for Ms. Williams to meet her obligations,” her lawyer wrote.
Williams’ attorney claims the ankle monitor has created problems with producers. “The producers of the show do not want the ankle monitor to be visible,” he wrote. “This creates stark limitations on the outfits and costuming that Ms. Williams can utilize. Ms. Williams does not engage in work for which she gets to choose her own outfits and clothes.
He said it’s become a big issue and puts Williams’ career in jeopardy. Further, the reality star’s team argues their client is not a flight risk and has no criminal history.
Williams claimed she lost out on a partnership deal with Rihanna’s company Savage X Fenty lingerie because she could not appear in the photos with her ankle bracelet.
“This lost opportunity cost Ms. Williams at least $30,000 with additional payments that would have been available for Instagram appearances and posts” her motion states.
“Ms. Williams has also had offers to appear as a model and spokesperson for products by Fashion Nova and Pretty Little Thing Clothing. Again, the offers from these companies were delayed due to the presence of the ankle bracelet. Again, this cost Ms. Williams tens of thousands of dollars in income to which she would have otherwise been eligible,” her lawyer added.
The reality star argued she will continue to follow the other rules imposed but is pleading for the bracelet to be cut. The judge has yet to rule
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Williams filed an emergency motion seeking permission to fly to Mexico for a Basketball Wives cast trip that was to be shot for the show.
The judge shut down the request despite Williams’ lawyer providing the court with a full itinerary. He also claimed it would jeopardize her spot on the show if she didn’t make it.
The court not only denied the request but ordered Williams to hand over her passport.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in October, Williams was indicted on federal charges by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri
The reality star stands accused of misuse of a social security number, bank fraud, making false statements to the IRS, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.
In court documents, in 2017, the government said Williams used fake social security numbers to take out loans and lines of credit.
Prosecutors said Williams deposited checks “without the knowledge and authority of the actual checking account holders” and then withdrew the money before the “deposited checks were returned to the issuing banks for insufficient funds.”
In the indictment, prosecutors said Williams falsely told the IRS that her niece and nephew were dependents on her tax returns “despite not providing for their care or expenses, in order to fraudulently increase the amount of the tax refund to which [Williams] was entitled.”
The reality star plead not guilty to all charges.