‘Basketball Wives’ Star Brittish Williams To Be Hit With ‘Additional Charges’ In Insurance Fraud Criminal Case, Prosecutors Reveal

Prosecutors revealed they plan to bring additional criminal charges against Basketball Wives star Brittish Williams — weeks before she was set for trial in the case accusing her of insurance fraud, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Williams’ trial is scheduled to begin on April 17, 2023. However, according to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the government has informed the court it intends to “present a superseding Indictment to a Grand Jury before the trial date for additional charges.”