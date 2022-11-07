Your tip
'Basketball Wives' Star Brittish Williams Avoids Being Thrown In Jail After Prosecutors Accuse Her Of Violating Bond

britsh williams pp
Source: @brittishwilliams/instagram
By:

Nov. 7 2022, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Basketball Wives star Brittish Williams is headed to trial in the federal criminal case where she stands accused of insurance fraud, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Williams and her legal team have agreed to schedule the trial for April 17 in Missouri.

brittish williams ig
Source: @brittishwilliams/instagram

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last year, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri indicted the VH1 star on federal charges. In court, the government accused Williams of misuse of a social security number, bank fraud, wire fraud, making false statements to the IRS, and aggravated identity theft.

Williams was ordered to wear an ankle bracelet while out on bond. Recently, she told the court the device was causing problems with Basketball Wives producers and even lost her a lucrative deal with Rihanna’s company Savage X Fenty.

In court documents, her lawyer pleaded for the device to be removed claiming, “the presence of an ankle monitor creates a significant obstacle that makes it difficult for Ms. Williams to meet her obligations.”

He said, “The producers of [Basketball Wives] do not want the ankle monitor to be visible. This creates stark limitations on the outfits and costuming that Ms. Williams can utilize. Ms. Williams does not engage in work for which she gets to choose her own outfits and clothes.”

brittish
Source: @brittishwilliams/instagram
Further, he said the device led to Rihanna’s company withdrawing a deal. Williams could not wear the company’s lingerie without her ankle bracelet in the photos — which was a no go for Savage.

“This lost opportunity cost Ms. Williams at least $30,000 with additional payments that would have been available for Instagram appearances and posts,” her lawyer said.

Williams pleaded for the device to be removed to allow her to work. In response, the government accused her of violating the court order and demanded her bond be revoked.

On top of that, the prosecutors asked the judge to throw the reality star behind bars until the trial. They accused her of traveling across state lines without permission.

brittish
Source: @brittishwilliams/instagram

Further, prosecutors told the court they were notified of a new investigation for alleged fraud that involved Williams. The case involved alleged fraudulent claims submitted for an accident. Williams has denied any wrongdoing.

RadarOnline.com has learned that at a recent hearing the judge granted Williams' motion to remove her bracelet and refused to incarcerate her, despite prosecutors’ pleas.

