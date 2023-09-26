White Claws at the White House: Mark Meadows Accidentally Got Drunk Because He Didn't Realize Hard Seltzers Contain Alcohol, Ex-aide Claims
Mark Meadows allegedly got drunk at the White House because the then-Donald Trump chief of staff did not realize that White Claw hard seltzers contained alcohol, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest revelation to come from Cassidy Hutchinson’s new book, Enough, Meadows allegedly got “totally hammered” on White Claws at the White House on one Monday morning.
Rachel Maddow, who had Hutchinson on her MSNBC program on Monday night, joked about the alleged incident before handing things over to fellow network host Lawrence O’Donnell at 10 PM.
“It’s about him being a teetotaler,” Maddow joked. “Lots of people we know are. And him accidentally – on a Monday morning – getting totally hammered at the White House because he did not know that White Claw was anything other than delicious seltzer.”
“Accidentally being very drunk at the office while having had his first ever alcoholic beverages completely by accident and through no fault of his own is also a very funny scene,” she added.
O’Donnell then promised to ask Hutchinson about the alleged White Claw incident when the former Meadows aide visits his show on Tuesday night.
“I’m writing this down because I’m gonna ask her about it tomorrow night when she’s here tomorrow night,” O’Donnell told Maddow.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hutchinson’s claim that Meadows got “totally hammered” on White Claws at the White House was not the only revelation she shared in her newly published book.
According to Hutchinson, she was groped by Rudy Giuliani in a backstage tent on January 6, 2021 – the same day as the infamous attack on the Capitol.
"Rudy wraps one arm around my body, closing the space that was separating us," Hutchinson alleged in Enough. "I feel his stack of documents press into the small of my back. I lower my eyes and watch his free hand reach for the hem of my blazer."
“I feel his frozen fingers trail up my thigh,” she continued. “He tilts his chin up. The whites of his eyes look jaundiced.”
Hutchinson also detailed a number of alleged incidents that involved Florida House Rep. Matt Gaetz.
Meanwhile, Hutchinson’s new book – which was published on Tuesday – came just days after new transcripts from her 2022 testimony before the January 6 House Select Committee were released.
According to the newly released transcripts, Hutchinson testified that Meadows instructed White House staffers to keep certain Oval Office meetings "close hold" as Trump prepared to leave office in January 2021.
Hutchinson also claimed that she witnessed Meadows burning documents in his office fireplace on a number of different occasions.
Meadows was indicted on criminal charges last month alongside Trump and 17 additional co-defendants in Georgia in connection to their alleged efforts to overturn the state’s results of the 2020 presidential election.