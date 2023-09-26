Former Trump Aide Cassidy Hutchinson Denies Matt Gaetz's Claim They Dated: 'I Have Much Higher Standards in Men'
Former Donald Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson denied Matt Gaetz’s recent claim that the pair once dated “for a few weeks,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come after Hutchinson claimed that Rudy Giuliani once groped her on January 6, 2021, the former White House aide also spilled about Florida House Rep. Gaetz in her newly published book, Enough.
Hutchinson discussed her new book with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Monday night’s episode of The Rachel Maddow Show, and Maddow read two passages from Enough that focused on two alleged incidents that involved Gaetz.
“He chuckled and brushed his thumb across my chin,” Hutchinson wrote in one excerpt. “‘Has anyone ever told you you’re a national treasure?’”
Maddow also read an excerpt that detailed an alleged incident at Camp David when Gaetz insisted that Hutchinson escort him back to his cabin.
“Matt straightened his posture when Kevin McCarthy asked him what he wanted,” Hutchinson wrote. “He explained he had seen my golf cart parked outside and thought this was my cabin. Embarrassed, I got up and asked Mr. Gaetz what he needed.”
“He explained that he was lost and asked me to escort him to his cabin,” she continued. “I told him to proceed around the circle drive. All the cabins are clearly marked. It’s impossible to get lost.”
“He asked me one more time to leave with him,” the passage concluded. “Kevin McCarthy then said, quote, Get a life, Matt, and shut the door.”
Meanwhile, Gaetz denied both of Hutchinson’s claims when asked for comment regarding the matter by MSNBC. He then claimed the pair dated “for a few weeks.”
“I don’t remember either of these events and based on Cassidy’s prior false statements, I doubt they occurred,” Gaetz responded while seemingly alluding to Hutchinson’s testimony before the January 6 committee last year.
“I did date Cassidy for a few weeks when we were both single years ago,” the Republican congressman added. “We parted amicably and remained friends thereafter even during President Trump’s post-presidency.”
Hutchinson then blasted Gaetz and denied the GOP politician’s claim that the pair dated. Hutchinson also emphasized that she has “much higher standards in men” than Matt Gaetz.
“I will give Matt credit in part of his statement that we did have an amicable working relationship and we were good friends at points,” she told Maddow on Monday night. “Matt Gaetz, in my opinion, is somebody that I personally do not hold in high regard in terms of trust and I do not think that Matt Gaetz has the best track record for relationships and condoning his relationships, how he thinks that they might be defined.”
“I will say on behalf of myself I never dated Matt Gaetz,” Hutchinson emphasized. “I have much higher standards in men. And Matt, frankly, is a very unserious politician.”
Hutchinson then criticized Gaetz and the recent infighting amongst the Republican Party on Capitol Hill.
“We see that today with the ruckus that he is causing on Capitol Hill with the spending negotiations,” Hutchinson charged. “And I’m not – I don’t really have much else to say to somebody that is more concerned about a soundbite than actually passing legislation.”