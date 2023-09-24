Former White House Aid Claims Mark Meadows Burned Documents for Donald Trump in New Damning Testimony
Former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson delivered explosive testimony to the January 6 House select committee, revealing new details about her time at the White House and how former President Donald Trump allegedly had Mark Meadows burn documents, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Hutchinson, who initially worked with Trump-funded lawyer Stefan Passantino, ultimately switched lawyers and provided damning testimony about what she saw and heard at the White House after the 2020 election.
According to the New York Times, the latest batch of transcripts released by the committee shed light on Hutchinson's dueling loyalties and the deepening divide between her and Passantino.
The transcripts reveal that Passantino tried to stop Hutchinson from cooperating with the committee, leading her to hire a new attorney, Jody Hunt.
During her deposition with Passantino on May 17, Hutchinson was asked whether Trump agreed with the rioters' chants calling for the hanging of then-Vice President Mike Pence.
Hutchinson stated that she did not hear those comments firsthand but overheard Meadows mention them to White House lawyers. She also testified that Meadows said Trump thought "maybe perhaps the chants were justified." This detail became one of the most damaging revelations from Hutchinson's testimony.
The transcripts also revealed shocking information about Meadows' actions.
Hutchinson testified that Meadows instructed White House staffers to keep some Oval Office meetings "close hold" during the transition period, potentially leaving meetings off the books.
Additionally, she claimed to have witnessed Meadows burning documents in his office fireplace on multiple occasions, including after meetings with GOP Rep. Scott Perry, who has been linked to efforts to overturn the election.
Hutchinson also provided details about discussions surrounding QAnon conspiracies at the White House.
She described a conversation during a December 2020 meeting with Meadows, Trump, and Republican members of Congress, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Hutchinson also mentioned Greene bringing up QAnon during a Georgia rally on January 4, 2021. She also testified that Trump aide Peter Navarro would bring her materials about the election to pass along to Meadows, often mentioning his QAnon connections.
Hutchinson has also cooperated with Georgia prosecutors investigating Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state. It is one of the four cases in which the former president has been indicted.
As for 2024, Hutchinson said she wouldn't vote for Trump, telling CBS, "He is dangerous for the country."
Former Trump White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere also testified before the committee, revealing that he heard "gossip" from his colleagues the week after the 2020 election that Trump was considering conceding and inviting the Bidens to the White House.