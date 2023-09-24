Former White House Aid Claims Mark Meadows Burned Documents for Donald Trump in New Damning Testimony

Former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson delivered explosive testimony to the January 6 House select committee, revealing new details about her time at the White House and how former President Donald Trump allegedly had Mark Meadows burn documents, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Hutchinson, who initially worked with Trump-funded lawyer Stefan Passantino, ultimately switched lawyers and provided damning testimony about what she saw and heard at the White House after the 2020 election.