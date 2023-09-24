Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > White House

Former White House Aid Claims Mark Meadows Burned Documents for Donald Trump in New Damning Testimony

Embedded Image
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 24 2023, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson delivered explosive testimony to the January 6 House select committee, revealing new details about her time at the White House and how former President Donald Trump allegedly had Mark Meadows burn documents, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Hutchinson, who initially worked with Trump-funded lawyer Stefan Passantino, ultimately switched lawyers and provided damning testimony about what she saw and heard at the White House after the 2020 election.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: mega

Cassidy Hutchinson testifies on Capitol Hill on June 28, 2022.

According to the New York Times, the latest batch of transcripts released by the committee shed light on Hutchinson's dueling loyalties and the deepening divide between her and Passantino.

The transcripts reveal that Passantino tried to stop Hutchinson from cooperating with the committee, leading her to hire a new attorney, Jody Hunt.

Article continues below advertisement

During her deposition with Passantino on May 17, Hutchinson was asked whether Trump agreed with the rioters' chants calling for the hanging of then-Vice President Mike Pence.

Hutchinson stated that she did not hear those comments firsthand but overheard Meadows mention them to White House lawyers. She also testified that Meadows said Trump thought "maybe perhaps the chants were justified." This detail became one of the most damaging revelations from Hutchinson's testimony.

Embedded Image
Source: mega

Once Mr. Meadows asked Ms. Hutchinson if she would “take a bullet” for the president.

Article continues below advertisement

The transcripts also revealed shocking information about Meadows' actions.

Hutchinson testified that Meadows instructed White House staffers to keep some Oval Office meetings "close hold" during the transition period, potentially leaving meetings off the books.

Additionally, she claimed to have witnessed Meadows burning documents in his office fireplace on multiple occasions, including after meetings with GOP Rep. Scott Perry, who has been linked to efforts to overturn the election.

MORE ON:
White House
Embedded Image
Source: mega

One of Hutchinson’s most vivid statements to the Jan. 6 committee was her description of an enraged President Donald J. Trump hurling a plate across the room.

Article continues below advertisement

Hutchinson also provided details about discussions surrounding QAnon conspiracies at the White House.

She described a conversation during a December 2020 meeting with Meadows, Trump, and Republican members of Congress, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Hutchinson also mentioned Greene bringing up QAnon during a Georgia rally on January 4, 2021. She also testified that Trump aide Peter Navarro would bring her materials about the election to pass along to Meadows, often mentioning his QAnon connections.

Embedded Image
Source: mega

Cassidy Hutchinson regarded Trump's conduct on January 6 'worthy of impeachment.'

Article continues below advertisement

Hutchinson has also cooperated with Georgia prosecutors investigating Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state. It is one of the four cases in which the former president has been indicted.

As for 2024, Hutchinson said she wouldn't vote for Trump, telling CBS, "He is dangerous for the country."

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Source: radar

Former Trump White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere also testified before the committee, revealing that he heard "gossip" from his colleagues the week after the 2020 election that Trump was considering conceding and inviting the Bidens to the White House.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.