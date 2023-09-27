Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

‘Waste of Time’: Fulton DA Fanni Willis Unfazed by Trump Supporter’s Racist Death Threats, Says ‘I’ve Been Called the N-Word So Many Times’

donald trump fulton county district attorney fanni willis threats not fazed
Source: MEGA
By:

Sep. 27 2023, Published 10:45 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Fulton County District Attorney Fanni Willis said the death threats sent by Donald Trump’s supporters will not stop her goal of holding the ex-president accountable, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Willis spoke at the Revolt World Festival where she discussed the racist messages she’s had to deal with since bringing RICO charges against Trump.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump fulton county district attorney fanni willis threats not fazed
Source: MEGA

Trump has attacked Willis publicly.

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, who is close friends with Trump, previously attacked Willis’ case against Trump.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump fulton county district attorney fanni willis threats not fazed
Source: MEGA

Willis said she isn't fazed by the threats nor will it stop her from doing her job.

Jordan demanded Willis turn over her case file for the investigation. She refused to comply with his request.

During her interview, Willis said Jordan’s letter was a “waste of time.”

Article continues below advertisement

“To threaten me is a waste of time. It’s a complete waste of their time, and it’s not going to get anyone results,” she said.

“I don’t care if it’s a member of Congress; I don’t care if it’s someone in the community. One thing people learn about me is I’m an equal-opportunity prosecutor,” she added. “If you come into this community and you violate the law, you’re going to be held accountable.”

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement
donald trump fulton county district attorney fanni willis threats not fazed
Source: Fulton County Jail

Trump was found liable for fraud in a civil case this week.

Willis said Trump’s fans have sent her and her staff racist messages. The ex-president’s supporters have even dragged her Willis’ ex-husband into the situation by coming after him.

The Fulton County District Attorney said her family was even doxxed on Russian website.

Article continues below advertisement

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

“I’ve been called the N-word so many times, I don’t even think I hear it anymore,” she said. “A lot of ugly and nasty things about me, but just with the purpose of — you should go intimidate and threaten this person and their family because of certain prosecutions.”

She added, “It’s not going to stop anything that I’m doing.”

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump fulton county district attorney fanni willis threats not fazed
Source: MEGA

Trump lost it this morning on social media over a separate civil case.

Back in August, Willis revealed her officer received a racist message that called her the N-word and a “Jim Crow Democrat W----.”

At the time, Willis said the email was, “not very unique. In fact, it is pretty typical and what I have come to expect."

“I am also aware of some equally ignorant voicemails coming in both to the county customer service and my office. I expect to see many more over the next 30 days,” she added.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.