Donald Trump's Miami Restaurant Visit: 'No One Got Anything' After He Declared 'Food for Everyone' Following Indictment
Donald Trump paid a visit to Miami restaurant Versailles after his indictment on Tuesday, where he was welcomed with a large group of his supporters.
"Food for everyone!" Trump declared as a crowd gathered alongside him.
Surprisingly, a new report from a local publication claims that "no one got anything" that day, RadarOnline.com has discovered.
A knowledgeable source told New Times the former president was only onsite for about ten minutes and was more so a photo opportunity, "leaving no time for anyone to eat anything, much less place an order."
One of Trump's aides disputed the first part of the claim in a statement to The Messenger, noting, "We picked up meat pies and pastries. Guava pastry was good."
Trump's motorcade made the pitstop after leaving the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse, where he pleaded not guilty to 37 counts related to the alleged mishandling of classified documents, obstructing justice, and making false statements.
Those at the venue sang "Happy Birthday" to the Republican 2024 hopeful, who celebrated his 77th birthday the following day.
Former MMA fighter Jorge Masvidal was among the roaring Trump fans in the building, praising the politician as "everybody's favorite president of all time" and doubling down on his claims the indictment is a "witch hunt."
Special Counsel Jack Smith on Friday said that docs charged Trump with "felony violations of our national security laws" in addition to "participating in a conspiracy to obstruct justice."
"Our laws that protect national defense information are critical to the safety and security of the United States, and they must be enforced," Smith said. "Violations of those laws put our country at risk."
During a speech on Tuesday night, Trump claimed he had "every right to have these documents" under the Presidential Records Act while addressing a crowd at his private golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
"Whatever documents a president decides to take with him, he has the right to do so. It's an absolute right. This is the law," Trump said.