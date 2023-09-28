Ivanka Trump and Brothers To Be Called to Testify in Daddy's New York Fraud Trial
Former President Donald Trump and three of his adult children, Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and Donald Trump Jr., are set to testify in a civil fraud trial scheduled to begin in New York next week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The trial is being brought forward by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who has accused Trump and his company, the Trump Organization, of committing fraud for years by inflating the value of his assets in his annual financial forms.
In her lawsuit, James seeks $250 million in damages from Trump and his organization.
The former president's sons, who have been running the company since Trump's election in 2016, are also defendants in the case.
Twenty-eight individuals were listed as witnesses in James' case, including Trump's former fixer and personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, and the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, Allen Weisselberg.
According to CNBC, the defense team has also submitted a list of witnesses, which includes Trump and his two oldest sons. These lists were filed on Wednesday, September 27, to Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron.
Earlier this month, Engoron ruled that Trump, his sons, and the company were liable for fraud in how they valued various real estate properties and other assets. As a result of this ruling, the defendants and the Trump Organization had their business certificates revoked, and several defense attorneys were sanctioned for making frivolous arguments.
The former President, who currently faces 91 criminal charges in four separate indictments, has repeatedly proclaimed his innocence, denying any wrongdoing and blasted James for her "witch hunt" against him.
While Engoron will oversee the trial without a jury, there are still six other claims of action against the defendants that need to be decided. However, an appeals court panel is expected to rule on Trump's request to dismiss some of the remaining claims before the trial begins, arguing that they are barred by the statute of limitations.
This ruling is expected as early as Thursday, September 28.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Ivanka was dismissed from the fraud lawsuit due to her leaving the family business in early 2017 to help her father with his political ventures.
Back in June, the New York appeals court determined, "The allegations against defendant Ivanka Trump do not support any claims that accrued after February 6, 2016. Thus, all claims against her should have been dismissed as untimely."