Ivanka Trump and Brothers To Be Called to Testify in Daddy's New York Fraud Trial

The trial is being brought forward by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who has accused Trump and his company, the Trump Organization, of committing fraud for years by inflating the value of his assets in his annual financial forms.

In her lawsuit, James seeks $250 million in damages from Trump and his organization.

The former president's sons, who have been running the company since Trump's election in 2016, are also defendants in the case.

Twenty-eight individuals were listed as witnesses in James' case, including Trump's former fixer and personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, and the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, Allen Weisselberg.