Ivanka Trump Dismissed From NY Fraud Lawsuit Against Donald, Oldest Children and Family Business

A New York appeals court dismissed claims against Donald Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka, for being "time-barred" because she left the family business in early 2017 to help her father on his political ventures, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"The allegations against defendant Ivanka Trump do not support any claims that accrued after February 6, 2016. Thus, all claims against her should have been dismissed as untimely," a ruling handed down on Tuesday determined.