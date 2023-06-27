Ivanka Trump Dismissed From NY Fraud Lawsuit Against Donald, Oldest Children and Family Business
A New York appeals court dismissed claims against Donald Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka, for being "time-barred" because she left the family business in early 2017 to help her father on his political ventures, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"The allegations against defendant Ivanka Trump do not support any claims that accrued after February 6, 2016. Thus, all claims against her should have been dismissed as untimely," a ruling handed down on Tuesday determined.
A five-judge panel of the state Appellate Division also limited the time frame regarding claims against the other defendants listed, opting to uphold a lower court ruling that denied Trump's motion to dismiss the case set to go to trial in October.
News of the $250 million lawsuit broke back in September when Attorney General Letitia James alleged the Trump Organization inflated the values of its properties while seeking bank loans and deflated them to pay a lower amount in taxes.
The former president, his three eldest children, Don Jr., Ivanka and Eric, and the Trump Organization were all listed as defendants.
It seems recent months have fueled tension between the siblings as RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that Ivanka is said to be on the outs with Don Jr. and Eric since swearing off Donald's 2024 political campaign after their dad sought out her support.
Trump has repeatedly proclaimed his innocence and blasted James for her "witch hunt" against him, having since addressed the latest development in a statement shared by his lawyer.
Attorney Chris Kise said today's ruling was "the first step towards ending a case that should never have been filed," and "will now limit appropriately the previously unlimited reach of the Attorney General."
"Going forward, we remain confident that once all the real facts are known, there will be no doubt President Trump has built an extraordinarily successful business empire and has simply done nothing other than generate tremendous profits for those financial institutions involved in the transactions at issue in the litigation."