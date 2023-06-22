Adam Schiff Roasted for Fundraising After Being Censured in House

Rep. Adam Schiff is being shamed for fundraising after the House GOP voted to censure him for his role in the Democratic investigations of former president Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"MAGA Republicans in the House just voted to censure me for my work to impeach Trump. This is not just a political stunt to rile up the MAGA base — it's an attack on all accountability and constitutional oversight. If you're with me, will you chip in to my campaign today?" he wrote via Twitter on Wednesday.