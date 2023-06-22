Adam Schiff Roasted for Fundraising After Being Censured in House
Rep. Adam Schiff is being shamed for fundraising after the House GOP voted to censure him for his role in the Democratic investigations of former president Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"MAGA Republicans in the House just voted to censure me for my work to impeach Trump. This is not just a political stunt to rile up the MAGA base — it's an attack on all accountability and constitutional oversight. If you're with me, will you chip in to my campaign today?" he wrote via Twitter on Wednesday.
Prior to that, the former intel committee chair was publicly reprimanded over remarks previously made during probes into the politician and his campaign's ties to Russia.
Five Republican members of the House Ethics Committee voted "present" on the measure while all Democrats voted against it, thus proceeding with a move that has happened just 24 times in the chamber's history.
"Adam Schiff launched an all-out political campaign built on baseless distortions against a sitting U.S. president," Representative Anna Paulina Luna said.
The censure accused Schiff of engaging in "falsehoods, misrepresentations and abuses of sensitive information" as he was eager to find ties between Trump and Russia.
Democrats voiced their support for Schiff as he walked up to the well of the House, chanting "Adam" and "shame" as Speaker Kevin McCarthy tried to simmer the tensions.
- Major Blow For Trump as Judge Sends Ex-FBI Analyst Who Kept Classified Documents in Her Bathroom to Four Years in Prison
- Kari Lake 'Practically Lives' at Mar-a-Lago and is Seen at Donald Trump's Private Club More Than Melania
- Fox News Host Bret Baier Tells Trump Non-Violent Inmate He Boasted About Freeing Would Be Executed Under His Policy for Convicted Drug Dealers
Schiff is now being blasted by critics for imploring his followers to donate money after claiming "McCarthy is attacking me to stop me from winning this Senate race."
"You have an honesty problem. You have made the concepts of accountability and oversight into a joke and got your wrist slapped. Stop crying, you should be in jail," one naysayer wrote.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"Only in America would a censured politician keep begging for more money. Both parties are broken at their core," another tweeted.
Meanwhile, some supporters spoke out in his defense, one of whom wrote, "Sir, I support you and thank you for your service. I know many thousands are disappointed in the Republicans censuring you for caring about democracy in America."