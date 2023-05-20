Nancy Pelosi Denies Rumors of Her Daughter Aiding Dianne Feinstein to Help Adam Schiff With His Election
Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office denied that her daughter has been assisting Senator Dianne Feinstein at the Capitol to help Adam Schiff's Senate campaign, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Feinstein returned from her 10-week absence from the Senate earlier this week. The 89-year-old senator is recovering from Shingles, as well as several alleged health issues.
The public demands for her resignation have reached an all-time high. However, Pelosi has insisted that her Democratic colleague is ready to return to work and called those wanting her to resign "sexist."
Nancy Corinne Prowda, the speaker's eldest daughter, has been acting as a caretaker of sorts to Feinstein.
Sources claimed that the speaker's daughter was to ensure Feinstein, who allegedly frequently in a state of confusion and misremembering, remained in office to the end of her term to help aid Schiff's campaign.
The 58-year-old marketing executive appeared with the retiring senator throughout her recent appearance at the capitol. Still, when Pelosi was asked about the recent claims, she denied the allegations with a simple "no."
Schiff is currently in the middle of a heated three-way primary with Representatives Barbara Lee and Katie Porter. Pelosi has endorsed her longtime friend and Democratic cohort in the primary. Sources told Politico they believed the arrangement could be to prevent California Governor Gavin Newsom from appointing Lee to fill Feinstein's seat, throwing off their balance of power in the Senate.
California is having a "jungle primary," meaning the top two winners, regardless of party, will move forward into the general election. This will likely see the heavily-Democratic state with two Democrats running in the November 2024 election.
A spokesman for Feinstein said Prowda was not drawing a salary for her role.
"Nancy Corinne and Senator Feinstein have been friends for decades. Nancy Corinne has been supporting her in her shingles recovery," the spokesperson told the Daily Mail.
"Speaker Emerita Pelosi and Senator Feinstein have been friends since long before their service in Congress — and their friendship is personal, not political," they continued. "Anyone who knows Senator Feinstein knows that her service in the Senate is entirely her own decision, and Speaker-Emerita Pelosi would never suggest otherwise."
Feinstein has been a senator for the Golden State since 1992 and is currently the oldest senator in the chamber, leading her to step back from several senior positions in recent years.
