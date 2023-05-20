Nancy Pelosi Denies Rumors of Her Daughter Aiding Dianne Feinstein to Help Adam Schiff With His Election

Nancy Corinne Prowda, the speaker's eldest daughter, has been acting as a caretaker of sorts to Feinstein.

Sources claimed that the speaker's daughter was to ensure Feinstein, who allegedly frequently in a state of confusion and misremembering, remained in office to the end of her term to help aid Schiff's campaign.

The 58-year-old marketing executive appeared with the retiring senator throughout her recent appearance at the capitol. Still, when Pelosi was asked about the recent claims, she denied the allegations with a simple "no."