Eric Trump Whines Apple Music is 'Shadow Banning' His Wife's 'New Song' That is Actually a Tom Petty Cover
Donald Trump's son Eric whined about Apple Music and accused the streaming platform of "shadow banning" his wife's "new song," RadarOnline.com has learned.
The "new song" that Eric's wife, Lara, released earlier this week is actually a cover of Tom Petty's 1989 hit, I Won't Back Down.
The embattled former first son took his grievances to X, formerly Twitter, where he accused the streaming giant of deliberately suppressing his wife's work. Through a series of typos, Eric went after Apple in a scathing rant.
"Breaking: Apple appears to be viscously shadow banning Lara Trump’s new song, which immediately upon release, was 31st on the ITunes charts. Lara’s name, when typed in full, is hardly viable and can only be found below ‘Fake News II.’ The song itself is unsearchable," Eric wrote on Friday.
Lara also chimed in on the conversation.
Lara, who has over 1 million followers on X, posted a screen recording of a search for "I won't back down" in Apple Music. The video showed the search results for the song with Lara's noticeably absent.
"Hey, Apple — where is my song??? Why doesn’t my song appear when you search ‘I Won’t Back Down’???" Lara asked in a post that tagged the streaming platform.
While Apple Music has yet to comment on Eric and Lara's "shadow banning" accusations, users on X were quick to remind the ex-president's son about the last time a member of his family used Petty's classic hit.
In a reply to Eric's post, a user included a screenshot of a 2020 statement from Petty's estate. The statement condemned the use of I Won't Back Down at a Trump rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
"Trump was in no way authorized to use this song to further a campaign that leaves too many Americans and common sense behind," the statement read.
"Both the late Tom Petty and his family firmly stand against racism and discrimination of any kind. Tom Petty would never want a song of his used in a campaign of hate. He liked to bring people together."
Petty's family concluded the statement by confirming that an "official cease and desist notice" was sent to the Trump '20 campaign over the use of the hit song.
Like Apple, Petty's estate has yet to address Lara's cover or the couple's outrage.