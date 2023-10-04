'Unconstitutional': Donald Trump Slams 'Crooked Joe Biden' Hours After Judge Issues Gag Order
Donald Trump called the $250 million civil lawsuit against him “unconstitutional” just hours after the judge in the case imposed a gag order on the embattled ex-president, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come after Judge Arthur Engoron imposed a limited gag order on Trump on Tuesday, the former president took to Truth Social to slam the ongoing civil proceedings against him.
Trump also attacked “crooked Joe Biden” and claimed that the fraud trial against him in New York is “being used” to interfere in his 2024 campaign for president.
“It is so unfair that I am being tried under Section 63(12), which is unconstitutionally being used to punish me because I am substantially leading Crooked Joe Biden in the polls,” Trump fumed on Truth Social on Tuesday night.
“It is a Consumer Protection Statute, and not meant, at all, for Election Interference purposes, which is what this is all about!” he continued. “Under this Section of the law, I am not even entitled to a JURY (there is no checking of a box alternative!).”
“This was done by Radical Left Marxists design, and is not the America we know,” Trump concluded. “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, that was far from the first time Trump took to Truth Social amid his ongoing civil fraud trial in New York.
The embattled ex-president caused controversy and was ultimately issued a gag order on Tuesday after he took to the platform to attack Judge Engoron's law clerk, Allison Greenfield.
"Why is Judge Engoron’s Principal Law Clerk, Allison R. Greenfield, palling around with Chuck Schumer?" Trump wrote while providing a link to the law clerk’s Instagram account.
"Schumer’s girlfriend, Alison R. Greenfield, is running this case against me. How disgraceful!” he added. “This case should be dismissed immediately!!"
Trump then sent out an email of the now-deleted Truth Social post to his supporters. Judge Engoron issued a limited gag order against the ex-president shortly after.
“This morning one of the defendants posted on a social media account a disparaging untrue and personally identifying post about a member of my staff,” the judge rebuked. “Although I have since ordered the post deleted and apparently it was, it was also emailed out to millions of other recipients.”
“Personal attacks of any member of my court staff are unacceptable, inappropriate and I will not tolerate them,” Judge Engoron continued. “Consider this statement an order forbidding all parties from posting, emailing or speaking publicly about any members of my staff.”
“Failure to abide by this will result in serious sanctions,” the judge added.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump is currently on civil trial in New York for fraud.
Attorney General Letitia James, who filed the lawsuit against Trump last year, is reportedly seeking $250 million in fines and a ban to probit the ex-president from conducting business in the state for the foreseeable future.