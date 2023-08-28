Eminem Fires Off Cease and Desist to Vivek Ramaswamy For Rapping 'Lose Yourself' On Campaign Trail

According to a letter sent to music licenser BMI, the rapper asked that Ramaswamy's license to use his music be revoked.

The Daily Mail reported that the Ramaswamy campaign was notified of Eminem's request in a letter dated August 23 from BMI.

The letter stated that the licenser "received communications from Marshall B. Mathers, III, professionally known as Eminem, objecting to the Vivek Ramaswamy campaign's use of Eminem's musical compositions (the "Eminem Works") and requesting that BMI remove all Eminem Works from the Agreement."