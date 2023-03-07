Gizelle Bryant & Robyn Dixon Fight Back After Eminem Accused 'RHOP' Stars Of Ripping Off His ‘Shady’ Trademark

Last month, Eminem and his legal team demanded the application be denied. The musician (real name: Marshall Mathers) said he believed his brand would be damaged if the RHOP stars were granted the trademark.

Eminem claimed the name would cause “confusion in the minds of consumers.” He pointed out he had had used the name Slim Shady and Shady since 1996.

He said he spent a substantial amount of time, effort and money in promoting the name. Eminem believed Gizelle and Robyn’s podcast name made it appear he was somehow associated with the program.