Nick Cannon is not backing down in his longtime feud with Eminem.

The former America’s Got Talent host, 39, threw a few jabs at the 8 Mile star in his latest song “The Invitation,” featuring Suge Knight.

“The white boy he f— with crack/ Pills and smack, sh—, and he ’bout to relapse,” he rapped, referencing Eminem’s past struggles with drug addiction.

In his verse, he also attacked the rapper’s fatherhood and took a homophobic shot with the lyric, “I heard your chauffeur got a video of you suckin’ a c**k.”

Following the song’s release, Eminem took to Twitter with his reaction to the record.

“U mad bro? Stop lying on my d*ck. I never even had a chauffeur, you bougie f*******k.🤡,” he tweeted, before asking him to apologize.

“I demand an apology Nicholas, you’ve made my gardener so jealous!,” the “Lose Yourself” rapper added in another tweet.

Mariah Carey‘s ex-husband then took the opportunity to plug his improv show, Wild ‘N Out, where he suggests he and the “Lose Yourself” rapper should hash out their differences.

“Marshall, come out and play,” Cannon said in front of the Wild ‘N Out audience while on the set of the MTV show. “Ayo, Atlanta, let’s go.”

Cannon and Eminem’s years-long feud is largely connected to the ” Real Slim Shady” rapper’s alleged relationship with Carey.

Rumors of their romance swirled in 2002 when Em made mention of the singer on two songs from his 3rd album, The Eminem Show.

In “When The Music Stops,” he rapped, “I done came way too far in this game to turn and walk away, and not say what I got to say. What the f-ck you take me for a joke? You smokin crack? Before I do that, I’d beg Mariah to take me back.” He also named Carey on his single, “Superman.”

The 49-year-old denied dating the star later that year in her appearance on Larry King Live.

In 2009, Eminem took his first jabs at Cannon on “Bagpipes from Baghdad,” a song on his EP Relapse, which eventually prompted Carey’s hit “Obsessed.”

The following year, in his song, “The Warning,” Em suggested he had proof of his relationship with Cannon’s ex and threatened to “put all them phone calls out.”

After a decade of silence, the Masked Singer host reignited the feud on September episode of rapper T.I.’s podcast when he said he would still like to confront Eminem over the 2010 song.

The “Stan” hitmaker recently clapped back, referencing the host’s plans for a confrontation in his guest verse on Fat Joe’s single, “Lord Above.”

As Radar readers know, Eminem may not be the best person to attack as he is dealing with the loss of Eric Hartter, the biological father of his adopted daughter Whitney.

The rapper, who has been plagued with family drama, over the years did celebrate a win back in April when he celebrated 11 years of sobriety.