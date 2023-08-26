Your tip
Fox News' Brian Kilmeade Grills Vivek Ramaswamy Over His Controversial Debate Comments on Foreign Policy

Fox News' Brian Kilmeade ridiculed Vivek Ramaswamy over his GOP debate comments.

Aug. 25 2023, Published 8:03 p.m. ET

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade slammed political newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy, 38, over his comments at the first Republican debate, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Ramaswamy sparred with fellow GOP candidates at Wednesday night's debate hosted by Fox News in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Ramaswamy's fiery remarks drew criticism from both Mike Pence and Nikki Haley, who slammed the businessman for his lack of foreign policy experience.

Vivek Ramaswamy is an entrepreneur who founded pharmaceutical company Roivant Sciences in 2014.

After Kilmeade had a full day to brew over Ramaswamy's debate comments, Vivek appeared on Fox & Friends' Friday morning broadcast to discuss policy points shared at the debate. The discussion began with Haley's take on issues in Taiwan and the U.S. giving aid to Ukraine.

Ramaswamy said in response to Haley, the businessman said he "respectfully" disagreed with the former UN ambassador and that the current foreign policy had "gotten it wrong for so long."

After Ramaswamy claimed "We are driving Russia further into China’s hands," Kilmeade cut him off.

Ramaswamy faced backlash after he grilled his opponents over their ages and outdated leadership.

"They invaded. They invaded Ukraine," Kilmeade told the political hopeful. "They, they invaded Ukraine. Just give them the 20% of the country?"

Ramaswamy fumbled over his words before he said he didn't "trust" Vladimir Putin. Kilmeade pressed Ramaswamy further and asked if he would take Putin's "word that he’ll divorce himself from China?"

The businessman responded with a word salad on enacting strict policies against Russia, which Kilmeade wasn't buying.

Ramaswamy has no experience in public office prior to launching his 2024 campaign.

The two men then got into a heated back and forth after Kilmeade told the Republican candidate, "So let Russia take 20% of the country. They took it! They just took it!"

Ramaswamy cut off Kilmeade and attempted to explain what "the reality is—" before the Fox News host interjected once again on Russia invading Ukraine, "Let him have it?"

Ramaswamy argued that he wanted to "use the Ukraine war as a chance to bring that alliance apart," in reference to Russia's ties with China.

Ramaswamy is the youngest Republican candidate running for the party's 2024 nomination.

Kilmeade appeared repulsed by Ramaswamy's apparent suggestion that the U.S. should use the Ukraine war for political gain.

"We’re watching the Russian army deconstructed before our eyes," Kilmeade told Ramaswamy. "We’re watching the Russian army deconstructed before our eyes without any American blood. They are the aggressors, and our foreign policy did win us the Cold War, which I assume you know."

Ramaswamy then dived headfirst into a brutal grilling by the Fox & Friends host as Kilmeade continued to return to his point that under Ramaswamy's watch, the U.S. would let Russia seize 20% of Ukraine's territory.

