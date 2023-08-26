Fox News' Brian Kilmeade Grills Vivek Ramaswamy Over His Controversial Debate Comments on Foreign Policy

After Kilmeade had a full day to brew over Ramaswamy's debate comments, Vivek appeared on Fox & Friends' Friday morning broadcast to discuss policy points shared at the debate. The discussion began with Haley's take on issues in Taiwan and the U.S. giving aid to Ukraine.

Ramaswamy said in response to Haley, the businessman said he "respectfully" disagreed with the former UN ambassador and that the current foreign policy had "gotten it wrong for so long."

After Ramaswamy claimed "We are driving Russia further into China’s hands," Kilmeade cut him off.