Donald Trump Rages Against 'Very Badly Failing' Forbes and its 'Really Dumb Writers' After Getting Dumped From 'Fake' Wealthiest People List

Forbes dumped Trump, reporting that his net worth was down more than $600 million from a year ago. Number 45 used to boast about making the highly-coveted list — but has changed his tune.

"China owned (China Investment Corp, the Country’s Sovereign wealth Fund!), and very badly failing, Forbes ‘Magazine,’ which lost most of its relevance long ago, and which knows less about me than Stormy Daniels (who doesn’t know me at all!) or Rosie O’Donnell, took me off their Fake Forbes 400 list, just by a ‘whisker,’ even though they know that I should be high up on that now very dated and discredited ‘antique,'" Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

"They are working with the Racist and highly incompetent, job killing Attorney General of New York, Letitia ‘Peekaboo’ James, who has allowed Murder and Violent Crime in the State to hit epidemic levels."