Donald Trump Rages at CNN After Erin Burnett Calls Out His Chilling 'Hitler'-Like Remarks About Migrants 'Poisoning the Blood of Our Country'

"Ratings challenged Erin Burnett, the Fake News CNN Host(ess?) who is constantly and very boringly reporting false and semi-inflammatory stories about your favorite President, used to call me, over and over again, in my prior, beautiful, and very simple life, to get herself on The Apprentice, 'a ratings phenomenon' (Variety)," Trump shared on Truth Social to his 6.4 million followers. "She would do ANYTHING! I let her on the show a number of times, but her calls didn't stop, and I finally told her, 'Sorry, no more.'"

"The fact is she was not smart, and very boring, much like she is today on her soon to be canceled (???) show – put it to sleep! Anyway, just saying."

Burnett had appeared on The Apprentice as a "boardroom adviser."

