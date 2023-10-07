Donald Trump Rages at CNN After Erin Burnett Calls Out His Chilling 'Hitler'-Like Remarks About Migrants 'Poisoning the Blood of Our Country'
Ex-President Donald Trump stayed up until almost 2 a.m. to insult CNN anchor Erin Burnett, hours after she called out his remark about migrants, explicitly comparing it with Adolf Hitler's rhetoric, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump is under fire from critics over a rant in which he said immigrants are "poisoning the blood of our country," a phrase with chilling historical echoes.
The incident occurred during Friday night's edition of CNN's OutFront, where Burnett questioned New York Republican Rep. Anthony D'Esposito about Trump's anti-immigrant comments.
She specifically highlighted the similarities between Trump's language and the language used by white supremacists, referencing Hitler's repeated use of the phrase "blood poisoning."
In response to Burnett's inquiry, D'Esposito acknowledged that Trump's choice of words may not have been the best. However, at 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, Trump engaged in a stream-of-consciousness rant directed at Burnett.
In his tirade, he criticized her reporting, calling her "Fake News" and accusing her of spreading false and semi-inflammatory stories.
Trump also mentioned Burnett's attempts to be on his reality TV show, The Apprentice, and questioned her intelligence and entertainment value.
"Ratings challenged Erin Burnett, the Fake News CNN Host(ess?) who is constantly and very boringly reporting false and semi-inflammatory stories about your favorite President, used to call me, over and over again, in my prior, beautiful, and very simple life, to get herself on The Apprentice, 'a ratings phenomenon' (Variety)," Trump shared on Truth Social to his 6.4 million followers. "She would do ANYTHING! I let her on the show a number of times, but her calls didn't stop, and I finally told her, 'Sorry, no more.'"
"The fact is she was not smart, and very boring, much like she is today on her soon to be canceled (???) show – put it to sleep! Anyway, just saying."
Burnett had appeared on The Apprentice as a "boardroom adviser."
Trump has long been critical of CNN and other news outlets, often labeling them as "Fake News." These incidents further exacerbate the divide between the Trump administration and the media, with Trump taking to social media to directly attack several prominent CNN anchors.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump sparred with CNN This Morning co-host Kaitlyn Collins earlier this year during a town hall where the ex-prez claimed that the United States was being ruined by "stupid people."
"One of the big problems was that Nancy Pelosi — crazy Nancy as I affectionately call her," Trump told the New Hampshire crowd. "Crazy Nancy and the mayor of Washington were charged, as you know, of security." Collins pushed back and brought up testimony from Trump's former defense secretary.
This led to Trump being contentious throughout the rest of the town hall and ended up with him calling the host "nasty."