Donald Trump 'Open' to Being House Speaker — Despite Rules That Prohibit Anyone Indicted for a Felony From Holding the Position

Donald Trump indicated that he was “open” to becoming the next House Speaker.

By:

Oct. 4 2023, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Donald Trump indicated that he was “open” to becoming the next House Speaker after Kevin McCarthy’s removal from the role earlier this week, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a surprising development to come after McCarthy was ousted as House Speaker on Tuesday afternoon, numerous House Republicans vowed to nominate the former president as McCarthy’s successor.

Multiple House Republicans vowed to nominate the former president as Kevin McCarthy’s successor.

Trump admitted that he was “open” to the idea on Wednesday morning, although he also emphasized that his “focus is being president” again come January 2025.

“A lot of people have asked me about it,” Trump said during a press conference on Wednesday morning in New York. “We're leading by like 50 points for president. My focus is totally on that.”

“If I can help them during the process, I would do it,” he continued. “But we have some great people in the Republican Party. They will do a great job as Speaker.”

“I'll do whatever it is to help but my focus is being president,” the embattled ex-president repeated.

“I'll do whatever it is to help but my focus is being president,” the embattled ex-president said.

Meanwhile, Trump is reportedly prohibited from becoming House Speaker due to a bylaw put in place by House Republicans that bars individuals indicted on a felony from holding the position.

“A member of the Republican Leadership shall step aside if indicted for a felony for which a sentence of two or more years imprisonment may be imposed,” the Republican conference rules read, according to Daily Mail.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, numerous House Republicans vowed to nominate Trump for the House Speaker role after McCarthy was removed from the position on Tuesday afternoon.

Texas House Rep. Troy Nehls led the charge on Tuesday night with a tweet calling for Trump to be nominated for the role.

Kevin McCarthy was removed as House Speaker on Tuesday.

“Kevin McCarthy will NOT be running again as Speaker,” Congressman Nehls wrote. “I nominate Donald J. Trump for Speaker of the House.”

Multiple House Republicans followed suit, including Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Greg Steube of Florida, so it is currently unclear whether the party realizes that Trump is currently prohibited from becoming House Speaker per their own bylaws.

“The only candidate for Speaker I am currently supporting is President Donald J. Trump,” Greene wrote on Tuesday night.

“[Donald Trump] for Speaker,” Steube echoed.

Trump is currently prohibited from serving as House Speaker because he was indicted on multiple felonies.

As RadarOnline.com reported, former President Trump currently faces multiple felony indictments connected to four separate cases.

The embattled ex-president is accused of falsifying business records in New York; retaining classified documents at his Palm Beach, Florida Mar-a-Lago resort; subverting the 2020 presidential election on a national scale in Washington, D.C.; and subverting the results of the 2020 presidential election on a state scale in Georgia.

Trump, 77, currently faces a whopping 91 charges total and could be imprisoned for more than 640 years if found guilty of each charge.

