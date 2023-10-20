Donald Trump Threatened With Jail Time After 'Blatant Violation' of Judge's Gag Order in New York Fraud Case

"This is a blatant violation of the gag order. I made it clear failure to comply will result in serious sanctions," the judge continued. "It remained on the Donald J. Trump campaign site and in fact it has been on there for the past 17 days, [and] it was removed late last night after an email from this court."

Reporting from Medias Touch on Thursday brought the post's feature on Trump's website to light and both sides were soon alerted of its existence.

"Incendiary untruths can and have led to serious physical harm," Engoron said. "I will now allow the defendant to explain why this should not end up with serious sanctions or I could possibly imprison him."