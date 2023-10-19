Donald Trump Contradicts Himself — Admits He's Blowing Off Fraud Trial for Golf Tournament After Complaining 'I Have to Be Here'
Donald Trump complained about “having” to appear for his ongoing fraud trial in New York this week before announcing his plan to skip a day of proceedings for a golf tournament, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come as the former president remains on trial for fraud in New York City, Trump appeared in the Manhattan courtroom for the second straight day on Wednesday.
The embattled ex-president used the opportunity to complain to reporters about the ongoing civil fraud trial against him and how the proceedings interfere with his 2024 presidential campaign.
“Unfortunately, I have to be here, I’m not campaigning!” Trump complained during a recess on Wednesday. “I have to be here for this.”
The former president complained about the matter once again after the day’s proceedings, at which point he also announced his plan to skip Thursday’s trial for a golf tournament.
“This is what we go through because they want to keep me here instead of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and lots of other great places,” Trump exclaimed, although his appearances are 100% voluntary. “They want me to be here.”
“It’s a disgrace what’s happening! It’s a rigged trial! The whole thing is rigged!” he continued. “This should be in the commercial division where the judges understand it.”
When asked by a reporter whether he would be back in Manhattan for the fraud trial proceedings on Thursday, Trump announced that he would be in Miami.
“Tomorrow night, as you probably know, probably will have a very big tournament, professional golf tournament at Doral,” he explained.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump is on trial for fraud in connection to a $250 million civil lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James last year.
- Donald Trump Slams $250M Fraud Case Before Walking Into New York Courtroom to Face Trial: 'Single Greatest Witch Hunt of All Time'
- 'It's a Shame': Donald Trump Says NY Judge is 'Controlled' by Democrats, Reveals He'd Rather Be on Campaign Trail Over Courthouse
- State Lawyer Tells Judge to Silence Trump Before Former President Celebrates 'Perry Mason' Moment
The court ruled in September that Trump committed fraud when his company overvalued assets and exaggerated his net worth to secure real estate deals and loans.
Trump raged against Attorney General James on Truth Social on Thursday morning. He also targeted the judge overseeing the civil fraud case, Judge Arthur Engoron, for being a “Trump hating judge” who does “whatever James demands.”
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
“The New York State A.G., Letitia James, who sued me on a Statute NEVER USED BEFORE for such a case, had a bad day in the RIGGED trial going on in Lower Manhattan,” he fumed on his social media platform.
“This trial is a giant Democrat Scam, with a Trump/Developer hating Judge who does whatever Letitia demands,” the embattled ex-president continued. “He is totally afraid her, but fortunately has been overturned on many occasions by the Court of Appeals, including in our case, WHICH DECISION HE REFUSES TO EVEN ACKNOWLEDGE”
“Businesses are watching this Witch Hunt Trial, and moving out of New York – And definitely not moving in!”
It is unclear when Trump’s civil fraud trial in New York will end, although Judge Engoron reportedly set aside three months for the proceedings.