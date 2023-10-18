'MISCARRIAGE OF JUSTICE': Donald Trump Posts Link to NY AG Letitia James' Home Address Despite Ex-President Being Hit With Gag Order

Donald Trump raged against New York Attorney General Letitia James on social media and included a link to her home address for his supporters, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Recently, the court ruled that Trump committed fraud when his company overvalued assets and exaggerated his net worth to secure real estate deals and loans.

The civil trial resumed this week.

Trump told his followers, “Her Fake Case against me should be dropped immediately! My Financial Statements are extremely conservative, and her numbers were way off, including the fact that she undervalued Mar-a-Lago and Doral by Billions of Dollars.”