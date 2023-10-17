Your tip
Donald Trump Says Gag Order Was 'Set Up by Biden and His Thugs' While Speaking Outside NY Fraud Trial: 'We’re Being Railroaded'

Donald Trump said the gag order imposed on him this week was set up by "Biden and his thugs."

Oct. 17 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Donald Trump claimed he was being “railroaded” and that the gag order imposed upon him earlier this week was “set up by Biden and his thugs,” RadarOnline.com can report.

Trump’s surprising comments outside the New York City courtroom on Tuesday morning came one day after U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan imposed a partial gag order against the already embattled ex-president.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan imposed a partial gag order on Monday.

The partial gag order was put in place to prohibit Trump from “publicly targeting” Special Counsel Jack Smith, members of Smith’s team, and other “court personnel” involved in the federal January 6 election interference case against the ex-president in Washington, D.C.

But according to Trump, the partial gag order imposed upon him on Monday was just further evidence of a “rigged situation” connected to his efforts to once again win the White House in next year’s presidential election.

“This is a rigged situation,” he said shortly after the day’s fraud trial proceedings against him in New York on Tuesday morning came to an end. “And our country can’t stand these things. And the people of our country understand that. We’re being railroaded.”

“And if other trials were being railroaded like you saw yesterday where they take away my right to speak, I won’t be able to speak like I’m speaking to you,” Trump continued.

“It’s all set up by Biden and his thugs that he’s surrounded with, to try and sneak out an election victory that he’s not entitled to win."

The embattled ex-president then blamed the Justice Department and “Biden and his thugs” for Monday’s gag order.

He suggested that President Joe Biden ordered the gag order to “sneak out an election victory” next year.

“That’s all coming out of the Department of Justice,” Trump said. “It’s all set up by Biden and his thugs that he’s surrounded with, to try and sneak out an election victory that he’s not entitled to win because he’s been the worst president in the history of our country.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump’s diatribe outside the New York City courtroom on Tuesday morning marked the third time he raged against the gag order imposed upon him earlier this week.

Trump returned to court on Tuesday in New York in connection to his civil fraud trial.

After Judge Chutkan issued the partial gag order on Monday, Trump took to Truth Social to call it a “witch hunt” and a “terrible thing.”

"WITCH HUNT!" he fumed on social media. "A TERRIBLE THING HAPPENED TO DEMOCRACY TODAY — GAG ORDER!"

The former president once again rallied against the newly issued gag order on Monday afternoon during a 2024 campaign rally in Clive, Iowa.

He called the order “unconstitutional” and indicated that his defense team in the January 6 election interference case would appeal the decision.

Trump suggested Biden and the DoJ are working to interfere in his 2024 election chances.

"I'll be the only politician in history that runs with a gag order where I'm not allowed to criticize people, can you imagine this?" Trump told his supporters. "We'll appeal it, and we'll see.”

“But it's so unconstitutional,” he added.

