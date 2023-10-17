‘I Hate Flies’: Donald Trump Attacked by Insects During Iowa Speech, Disgusted By Incident

Donald Trump was attacked by flies while attempting to give a speech to a crowd of his supporters in Iowa, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Monday, the ex-president appeared at the Dallas County Fairgrounds in Adel, Iowa for an event.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: RSBN

While on stage, Trump started to discuss the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. As he attempted to talk about the war, a swarm of flies flew around Trump’s face. The politician attempted to swat the flies out of his face. He told the crowd, “I didn’t know you had flies in Iowa. I hate flies! Now they’ll. I’ll get in trouble for saying that. Cruelty to animals. No it’s true.”

Article continues below advertisement

While discussing the deaths in Israel, Trump is distracted by flies… he proceeds to talk about how you can’t buy fly paper anymore pic.twitter.com/ZTzqJwQYrD — Acyn (@Acyn) October 16, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

The crowd laughed at Trump’s statement before he added, “You know, I said the other day I was at a place and it was a beautiful place, but they had like, flies. And I said, get flypaper! They said, “Sir, they’re not allowed to sell it anymore because of cruelty to animals.” He continued, “They actually said that! I don’t know. Can you get fly pa-? Used to be great, right? But they said, “You can’t do that anymore, sir, it’s cruelty.”

Trump then looked at the crowd and asked, “What the hell is going on with this country?” He ended, “But today, I’m announcing vital steps it will take to protect our people in the next term. We need this.”

Article continues below advertisement

Later on Monday, Trump addressed the recent gag order put in place by the judge presiding over his D.C. criminal case. The judge ordered Trump to not attack any witnesses, prosecutors or court staff involved in his case.

Article continues below advertisement

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Trump told the crowd, "I am willing to go to jail if that's what it takes for our country to win and become a democracy again.”

He added, "they've weaponized the Justice Department and the FBI." Previously, Trump laughed off the gag order put in place. He said, “A judge doesn’t like me too much. Her whole life is not liking me. You know what a gag order is? ‘You can’t speak badly about your opponent.’ This is weaponry all being done because Joe Biden is losing the election and losing very, very badly to all of us.”