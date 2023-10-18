State Lawyer Tells Judge to Silence Trump Before Former President Celebrates 'Perry Mason' Moment

The state wants $250 million and strict restrictions placed on the Trump businesses. He and his co-defendants have denied all wrongdoing.

Trump, who was sitting at the counsel table with his attorneys, made a comment when real estate appraiser Doug Larson denied having conversations with a Trump Org. controller about the value of the politician's 40 Wall Street property in 2013.

On Wednesday, Trump lawyers had produced contradictory emails in which the two discussed that Larson's advice would be used for such valuations.