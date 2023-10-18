State Lawyer Tells Judge to Silence Trump Before Former President Celebrates 'Perry Mason' Moment
A lawyer for New York Attorney General Letitia James asked the judge to silence former President Donald Trump during his ongoing civil trial in a fiery exchange on Wednesday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump was previously found liable for fraud but went to court to face several other accusations, including falsification of business records and conspiracy.
The state wants $250 million and strict restrictions placed on the Trump businesses. He and his co-defendants have denied all wrongdoing.
Trump, who was sitting at the counsel table with his attorneys, made a comment when real estate appraiser Doug Larson denied having conversations with a Trump Org. controller about the value of the politician's 40 Wall Street property in 2013.
On Wednesday, Trump lawyers had produced contradictory emails in which the two discussed that Larson's advice would be used for such valuations.
State attorney Kevin Wallace had at one point asked Judge Arthur Engoron to tell Trump to keep his lips sealed amid the proceedings, Mediaite reported.
"Can the defendant please stop commenting during the witness' testimony?" Wallace said. "I believe exhortations are audible on this side of the courtroom as well."
Engoron handled the situation by stating, "I will ask everyone to be quiet when the witness is testifying."
During a break in the proceedings, Trump appeared unfazed and told reporters that he predicted the case would soon be dismissed.
"It's a disgrace that this case was brought. It's election interference," he said. "That's what they're doing, because I'm here instead of been campaigning. And I guess as you. There's a CNBC poll that has me way ahead of Biden."
"Because I want to be at this trial, because I want to see what's happening at this trial. And because moments like this," Trump explained. "I've just knocked this trial down to the level that it should be dismissed."
The GOP frontrunner, who has been indicted on four separate cases, slammed the trial as a "disgrace."
"The government lied. They knew everything about what just took place, and the government lied and they lied to the people," he declared.
"The attorney general lied because she wanted to get elected by using Trump," the 2024 hopeful continued. "And if you look at what just took place, the government has been now proven to be a liar and there has to be some kind of recourse for what's going on."