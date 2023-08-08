Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
Josh Duggar

Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld by Federal Appeals Court

Source: MEGA
By:

Aug. 7 2023, Published 8:18 p.m. ET

Josh Duggar's attempt to overturn his conviction in his federal criminal case was shut down by a higher court, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Monday, a federal appeals court upheld the conviction of Duggar in the criminal case accusing him of downloading child pornography.

Source: MEGA

According to WITN, “A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the appeal by Duggar.”

As we previously reported, in 2021, Duggar was found guilty on two felony counts related to possessing child pornography.

Source: INSTAGRAM/ANNA DUGGAR

The feds who worked on the case said the material the reality star downloaded was the “worst of the worst.”

The ex-TLC star denied he was the one who downloaded or watched the videos.

Prosecutors countered his denial by revealing the material was hidden with a password — the same password he used for his family’s Instagram account.

Prior to his sentencing, Duggar’s mom Michelle and wife Anna wrote letters to the judge pleading to go soft on him.

Source: INSTAGRAM/ANNA DUGGAR
"Joshua is an engaged dad who gladly throws a football with his sons, listens to our daughters play a new song they have learned on the piano, helps answer homework questions, or lends a hand sweeping up spilled crackers," Anna wrote. "He is a kind, loving, supportive, and caring father and husband—his primary focus in life."

Once Duggar is released, he will have to follow a strict set of rules. The judge ordered that he will have to submit to random drug testing, register as a sex offender, and report to a probation officer.

Source: MEGA

Further, Duggar cannot leave the state without permission, and he must allow his P.O. to search his home at any time.

The judge even imposed rules on when Duggar can see his own children.

“The defendant shall have no unsupervised contact with minors, which shall include his own children,” the judge wrote. “Contact with his children must be supervised by his wife, his parents, or another individual approved by the U.S. Probation office.”

