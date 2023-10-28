Donald Trump Escalates Attack on Judge Arthur Engoron Demanding That He Be 'Taken Off' the New York Fraud Trial
Former President Donald Trump continues to escalate his attacks on Judge Arthur Engoron, who is presiding over the fraud trial brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump's latest outbursts come after a series of legal setbacks in the case, including a $10,000 fine for violating a gag order.
Despite facing further punishment, Trump took to social media on Saturday to lash out at the judge and also criticize President Joe Biden, even though the trial has nothing to do with him.
Trump took to Truth Social to express his outrage over Judge Engoron's decision to have his daughter, Ivanka Trump, testify in person.
"My daughter, Ivanka, was released from this Fake Letitia James case by the Court of Appeals, but this Trump Hating, Unhinged Judge, who ruled me guilty before this Witch Hunt Trial even started, couldn’t care less about the fact that he was overturned," Trump wrote to his 6.3 million followers on Truth Social.
"I also won on Appeal on Statute of Limitations, but he refuses to accept their decision. I truly believe he is CRAZY, but certainly, at a minimum, CRAZED in his hatred of me. This case should have never started, but now must be dismissed. Financial Statements were LOW, NOT HIGH, had a 100% Disclaimer Clause, Banks were fully paid, 'on time, on schedule,' with never even a minor default, there was NO VICTIM, EXCEPT ME," he continued. "Any other Judge in the Country would have thrown this case out on day one."
"He’s an out of control 'Nut Job,' who fined me $10,000 over a ridiculous Gag Order so that the publicity for the day would take over from the fact that Racist James and the Judge’s Star Witness admitted LYING TO CONGRESS on the stand – CASE OVER!"
Less than two hours later, Trump posted another statement demanding that Judge Engoron be removed from the case.
He called the judge a "partisan political hack" who ignores the decisions of the Court of Appeals. Trump alleged that the New York State legal system has completely broken down and accused Letitia James of running a witch hunt against him.
The former president claimed that there were no crimes or victims in the case and insisted that a jury should be allowed. He also accused Judge Engoron of interfering in the election, referring to his valuations of Mar-a-Lago and other properties.
"This is a Biden Election Interference Scam! There were No Crimes and no Victims, and there is NO JURY ALLOWED," he wrote. "This Radical Trump Hater Must Be Taken Off This Case!"
Judge Engoron had previously denied a motion to dismiss the case based on Trump's claims about Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer. The decision reportedly led to Trump storming out of court in a dramatic fashion.
