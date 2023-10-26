'He's Gone Crazy': Donald Trump Slams NY Judge After Storming Out of Court and Hit With $10k Fine

Wednesday was jam-packed with courtroom drama — and it appeared Trump was still fuming over his losses the next day.

Trump kicked off his Truth Social rant by falsely claiming, "The Judge in the New York State A.G. case refuses to accept the overturning of his decisions by the Appeals Court. This is a first in the history of the State! HE HAS GONE CRAZY IN HIS HATRED OF TRUMP."

The ex-president stormed out of court the previous day after Engoron denied a motion filed by his defense team to dismiss the case, in which they attempted to use testimony from state witness and former "fixer" Michael Cohen.