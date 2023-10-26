'He's Gone Crazy': Donald Trump Slams NY Judge After Storming Out of Court and Hit With $10k Fine
One day after Donald Trump was fined $10,000 for his second violation of a gag order in his $250 million civil fraud case, he went on yet another Truth Social tirade against Judge Arthur Engoron and New York Attorney General Letitia James, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Wednesday was jam-packed with courtroom drama — and it appeared Trump was still fuming over his losses the next day.
Trump kicked off his Truth Social rant by falsely claiming, "The Judge in the New York State A.G. case refuses to accept the overturning of his decisions by the Appeals Court. This is a first in the history of the State! HE HAS GONE CRAZY IN HIS HATRED OF TRUMP."
The ex-president stormed out of court the previous day after Engoron denied a motion filed by his defense team to dismiss the case, in which they attempted to use testimony from state witness and former "fixer" Michael Cohen.
The longwinded Trump continued to attack his perceived enemies.
"Also, their 'STAR;' witness just admitted his statements were all a big lie. He broke down in court. The Radical Left Judge said he doesn’t care. He is trying to protect RACIST A.G. Letitia James, who has no case, lost the appeal, but has a tyrannical and unhinged Trump Hating Judge. She campaigned for A.G. on, 'I Will Get Trump,' long before she knew anything about me."
"This is Judicial Misconduct, coupled with Prosecutorial Misconduct, and somebody from the State of New York must step in and stop this Complete & Total Miscarriage of Justice!" the ex-president concluded.
As Trump was apparently unaware of the case's previous summary ruling, as well as the purpose of his court appearance this week, it's worth noting that Engoron previously ruled that he and members of his company, the Trump Organization, defrauded banks, insurers, and others.
It was ruled that Trump and his company exaggerated the value of his assets and net worth on financial statements in order to secure favorable loans and lower insurance rates in a decade-long scheme.
Now that it's been determined that Trump and his company engaged in persistent fraud, Engoron is hearing arguments related to penalties. James is seeking to fine the ex-president $250 million and bar him and his company from doing business in the state.
Outside of the Manhattan courthouse, James was unfazed by Trump's continued attacks.
"This has been a four year investigation, and there is mountains of evidence which basically corroborate the testimony of a number of witnesses," the attorney general said Wednesday. "It’s also important to know that Michael Cohen is not the main witness. His evidence has been corroborated by the mountains of evidence, enough evidence to fill the courtroom!"
"And so I look forward again to this trial continuing. And I look always, and I have, of course, I always look forward to justice. Thank you very much," James noted as she walked away.