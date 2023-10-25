Donald Trump Rages in Late-Night Attack on Mark Meadow's Immunity Deal With ‘Deranged’ Jack Smith
Donald Trump was furious after becoming aware of an alleged immunity deal hashed out by Mark Meadows with federal prosecutors, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Tuesday, ABC News reported that Trump’s former Chief of Staff has had multiple conversations with special counsel Jack Smith and his team.
The outlet said Meadows has had at least 3 meetings this year, including one in front of a federal grand jury. Meadows’ agreed to testify after Smith granted him immunity, according to the report.
Sources said Meadows told investigators that Trump was “dishonest” when he claimed to have won the election hours after the polls closed on November 3, 2020.
“Obviously, we didn’t win,” Meadows reportedly told Smith’s team at one of the meetings.
Sources told ABC News that Smith's team grilled Meadows about Trump's private conversations about the election in his final months in office.
Hours after the report broke, Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to scoff at the idea of Meadows taking a deal.
He said, “I don’t think Mark Meadows would lie about the Rigged and Stollen 2020 Presidential Election merely for getting IMMUNITY against Prosecution (PERSECUTION!) by Deranged Prosecutor, Jack Smith.”
Trump added, “BUT, when you really think about it, after being hounded like a dog for three years, told you’ll be going to jail for the rest of your life, your money and your family will be forever gone, and we’re not at all interested in exposing those that did the RIGGING — If you say BAD THINGS about that terrible “MONSTER,” DONALD J. TRUMP, we won’t put you in prison, you can keep your family and your wealth, and, perhaps, if you can make up some really horrible “STUFF” a out him, we may very well erect a statue of you in the middle of our decaying and now very violent Capital, Washington, D.C.”
The ex-president continued, “Some people would make that deal, but they are weaklings and cowards, and so bad for the future our Failing Nation. I don’t think that Mark Meadows is one of them, but who really knows? MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”
He ended, “Mark Meadows NEVER told me that allegations of significant fraud (about the RIGGED Election!) were baseless. He certainly didn’t say that in his book!”