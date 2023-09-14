Kyle Richards' Ex Mauricio Umansky Attempting to Escape a Trial in Fight Over $32 Million Mansion Sale as He Deals With Split and 'DWTS' Gig

Kyle Richards’ estranged real estate husband is desperately trying to get a scandalous lawsuit dismissed amid the backdrop of his heartbreaking split with his reality star wife and joining Dancing with the Stars, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Mauricio Umansky recently filed court documents claiming the statute of limitation had expired in the lawsuit that accused him of bamboozling an investor and his real estate agent by selling a Malibu mansion he was allegedly assigned to unload to HIMSELF and a partner, who then resold the home a year later at a $37 million profit.

Shocking court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com also revealed the broker working at the Umansky-owned UMRO Reality Corporation — aka The Agency — shockingly helped his partner, Mauricio Oberfeld, acquire the hilltop property for a lowball $32 million.