Kyle Richards' Ex Mauricio Umansky Attempting to Escape a Trial in Fight Over $32 Million Mansion Sale as He Deals With Split and 'DWTS' Gig
Kyle Richards’ estranged real estate husband is desperately trying to get a scandalous lawsuit dismissed amid the backdrop of his heartbreaking split with his reality star wife and joining Dancing with the Stars, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
Mauricio Umansky recently filed court documents claiming the statute of limitation had expired in the lawsuit that accused him of bamboozling an investor and his real estate agent by selling a Malibu mansion he was allegedly assigned to unload to HIMSELF and a partner, who then resold the home a year later at a $37 million profit.
Shocking court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com also revealed the broker working at the Umansky-owned UMRO Reality Corporation — aka The Agency — shockingly helped his partner, Mauricio Oberfeld, acquire the hilltop property for a lowball $32 million.
Sam Hakim and his agent, Aitan Segal, slammed Umansky and Oberfeld with a 2019 lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court for fraud and blatant self-dealing by allegedly failing to disclose their offer of $40 million to the seller.
But Umansky and Oberfeld are asking a judge to toss out the combined lawsuits because they were filed late, and the plaintiffs are seeking damages on the assumption that they could’ve flipped the luxurious property for a profit.
“This claim fails as a matter of law because it is barred by the statute of limitations,” read a motion filed by Umansky last month. "Plaintiff’s request for a constructive trust fails because it improperly seeks a speculative windfall from the redevelopment of the Property.”
The courtroom drama is unfolding as Umansky and his Real Housewives of Beverly Hills babe recently issued a joint statement announcing their separation after 27 years of marriage — and ahead of his dancing debut on the competition reality show DWTS.
“However, yes, we have had a rough year,” they continued. “The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”
Richards has been attached to the hip of Morgan Wade, a sexy tattooed-covered 28-year-old country singer, sparking romance rumors. They added fuel to the fire by wearing the same band on their fingers during public appearances together.
Wade recently released a steamy music video for her song Fall In Love With Me where she engaged in a lingerie-wearing fruit-sucking grind with Richards — topped off by a pulse-racing whip cream slurping and cherry teething kitchen scene. Richards and Wade have both denied the romance rumors.
Umansky’s legal woes erupted when the federal government asked him to sell the seized Malibu home for Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, the sticky-fingered son of the president of the oil-rich African nation Equatorial Guinea.
Mangue agreed to sell the house and use $10 million of the proceeds to pay a Justice Department fine and donate the remaining funds to charitable organizations back in his homeland.
Hakim said he had offered to buy the mansion for $40 million but was told not to put his offer in writing. He claims to have later found out Umansky bought the home for himself and made tens of millions.
Hakim wants $35 million in damages. Umansky and Oberfeld have denied the claims while admitting broker Alejandro Aldrete worked for The Agency and repped his homebuying partner.
“Hakim and Segal now had reason to suspect Umansky had a conflict of interest and a reason for not sharing the $40 million offer with the Seller,” the court documents stated. "And they also had clearly available methods by which they could have learned whether the $40 million was actually conveyed to the Seller. Both Hakim and Segal knew the DOJ was ‘overseeing’ the sale of the property but neither bothered to contact the DOJ to ask whether the $40 million offer had actually been conveyed.”
A hearing on the motion to dismiss the lawsuit will be in November.