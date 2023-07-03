'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards and Country Singer Morgan Wade Fuel Romance Speculation With Matching Rings

Kyle Richards isn't helping the rumors of a new romance, with eagle-eyed fans noticing The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star appears to have a matching ring with Morgan Wade, the country singer she's been accused of getting close with lately, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In another Vanderpump Rules-like scandal to rock the Bravoverse, fans are convinced that Kyle and Mauricio Umansky are having marriage issues and that she's been seeing the female singer. After weeks of speculation, @facereality16 linked the reality star to Morgan with a public accessory almost as in-your-face as Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' matching lightning bolt necklaces.

Source: @kylerichards/Instagram

The two appear to be wearing the same silver band on their left ring fingers — the same digit Kyle's massive wedding ring has been MIA from off and on over the past several months. As @facereality16 pointed out, the RHOBH star has been slipping off her diamond from Mauricio since last year, making several recent appearances without the gigantic sparkler.

Source: Mega

In its place, Kyle has been sporting a silver band with distinctive characteristics, which seems to match the ring Morgan has been rocking since at least April. The two met in February 2022 and have been posting up a storm together on social media — but the rings and their posts aren't the only things making fans believe there could be more to their friendship than meets the eye.

Source: Mega

Kyle revealed she was sober last summer — Morgan gave up booze six years ago. The pair began to spend extra time together after the singer introduced the housewife to her fitness trainer. The married mom of three has also been paying close attention to Morgan's Instagram, appearing in the comments and replying to the singer's fans.

While Kyle hasn't addressed the rumors, she did talk about her missing wedding ring and blamed the increasing crime rate on why she's been stepping out without her diamond.

Source: @kylerichards/Instagram

“It started all from a stupid picture of me without a ring on,” Kyle told Page Six in April. “A, I haven’t been wearing my big diamond ring, because there’s a lot of crime these days and I’m like, ‘I’m not comfortable.’ And B, I had just come from the gym lifting weights, so I was like, ‘That thing sparked that?’ I don’t know." Mauricio also addressed the wedding ring speculation.

“The other day I think she had a story come out where she was photographed coming out of the gym without her ring,” he told RHONJ star Melissa Gorga on her podcast. “I’m like, she went to the f------ gym, like, she’s not wearing her ring, okay?” RadarOnline.com has reached out to Kyle's rep for comment.

