Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Had Code Names For Each Other On Their Phones To Hide Affair From Ariana Madix
Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss had code names for each other on their phones to hide their affair from Ariana Madix, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources connected to the love triangle revealed the news, claiming Sandoval's fake name for Raquel wasn't her legal name, Rachel, but "Jamie." The insider did not disclose what name Raquel used for Tom.
According to TMZ, friends close to the Vanderpump Rules trio knew about the aliases, revealing that Sandoval even called Raquel "Jamie" on occasions. Ariana allegedly never caught on, but the insider said she knows now.
The news comes just one day after Ariana was spotted kissing Daniel Wai at Coachella. Festivalgoers caught the Pump Rules star, who ended her 9-year relationship with Sandoval in March after discovering his months-long affair with Raquel, in a full-blown makeout session with the fitness instructor.
Sandoval's forbidden lover missed Coachella this year as Raquel checked into a mental health facility following the affair fallout. As for Tom, he claimed that Ariana saw the warning signs from miles away.
Speaking to Howie Mandel last week, the embattled reality star-turned-businessman alleged he tried to end their relationship multiple times throughout his secret relationship with Raquel, but Ariana was "in denial."
He also confessed he first kissed Raquel behind Ariana's back after boy's night and before Scheana Shay's wedding in August. He called their first kiss, which took place in the backyard he shares with Ariana, "magnetic."
Despite their chemistry, Sandoval said he's "taking a break" from being intimate with Raquel.
While reports swirled that Sandoval could be axed for his shocking interview with Howie, sources connected to the situation told RadarOnline.com that "there has been no conversation of him being fired."
A Bravo spokesperson told RadarOnline.com that "Sandoval did give the network a heads up that he was going on Howie’s podcast," dismissing rumors that Bravo was "blindsided" by the sit-down.
Fans of Vanderpump Rules will watch the affair drama play out in a special episode on June 14 — which will air after the three-part reunion.