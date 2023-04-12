Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Tom Sandoval
Exclusive

'Vanderpump Rules' Star Tom Sandoval Won't Be Fired For 'Unauthorized' Interview With Howie Mandel

tom sandoval pp
Source: Mega
By:

Apr. 12 2023, Published 1:41 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval will NOT be fired for his tell-all interview with Howie Mandel, RadarOnline.com can confirm. Well-connected sources tell this outlet that despite reports, "there has been no conversation of him being fired" over what they called an "unauthorized" interview.

A Bravo spokesperson told RadarOnline.com that "Sandoval did give the network a heads up that he was going on Howie’s podcast," dismissing rumors that Bravo was "blindsided" by the sit-down.

Article continues below advertisement
sandoval podcast

As our insider pointed out, "The rest of the cast has been doing plenty of non-approved interviews," so if Sandoval lost his job over what he told Howie, "that would mean the whole cast would be fired" as well.

This comes on the heels of The Sun reporting that cheating Sandoval "blindsided" producers by appearing on Howie's podcast, dropping nuggets about his affair with Raquel Leviss, and "could be fired" for it.

Article continues below advertisement
tom sandoval spotted at raquel leviss apartment photos cheating
Source: Mega

“They [producers] had no clue he was doing this, of course not. They never would have allowed it,” an insider told the outlet. “They’re putting so much time and energy into making sure the rest of the season is better than any other season and hyping up the reunion. So, him pulling this b---- move is basically producers’ worst-case scenario."

However, RadarOnline.com is told there is "no truth" to the rumor whatsoever.

Article continues below advertisement
tom sandoval regrets cheating ariana madix pump rules
Source: Mega
MORE ON:
Tom Sandoval

Andy Cohen addressed the Howie interview on his podcast Wednesday, telling listeners that he was pretty "annoyed" when he learned Sandoval was doing it last week.

As this outlet reported, Sandoval shocked Vanderpump Rules fans when he explained his side of the "Scandoval" drama for the first time with Howie in a podcast episode that dropped Tuesday.

Article continues below advertisement

During the hour-long video, the ex-SUR bartender confessed he first kissed Raquel behind Ariana Madix's back after boy's night and before Scheana Shay's wedding in August. He called their first kiss, which took place in the backyard he shares with Ariana, "magnetic."

He also claimed that he's "taking a break" from being intimate with Raquel.

tom sandoval ariana
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

Sandoval alleged that he broke up with Ariana two weeks before she uncovered the 7-month affair after finding inappropriate footage of Raquel on her boyfriend of nine years' phone.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

According to Tom, he tried to end their relationship multiple times throughout his secret relationship with Raquel, but Ariana was "in denial."

Fans of Vanderpump Rules will watch the affair drama play out in a special episode on June 14 — which will air after the three-part reunion.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.