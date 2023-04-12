'Vanderpump Rules' Star Tom Sandoval Won't Be Fired For 'Unauthorized' Interview With Howie Mandel

Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval will NOT be fired for his tell-all interview with Howie Mandel, RadarOnline.com can confirm. Well-connected sources tell this outlet that despite reports, "there has been no conversation of him being fired" over what they called an "unauthorized" interview.

A Bravo spokesperson told RadarOnline.com that "Sandoval did give the network a heads up that he was going on Howie’s podcast," dismissing rumors that Bravo was "blindsided" by the sit-down.