'Vanderpump Rules' Star Tom Sandoval Won't Be Fired For 'Unauthorized' Interview With Howie Mandel
Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval will NOT be fired for his tell-all interview with Howie Mandel, RadarOnline.com can confirm. Well-connected sources tell this outlet that despite reports, "there has been no conversation of him being fired" over what they called an "unauthorized" interview.
A Bravo spokesperson told RadarOnline.com that "Sandoval did give the network a heads up that he was going on Howie’s podcast," dismissing rumors that Bravo was "blindsided" by the sit-down.
As our insider pointed out, "The rest of the cast has been doing plenty of non-approved interviews," so if Sandoval lost his job over what he told Howie, "that would mean the whole cast would be fired" as well.
This comes on the heels of The Sun reporting that cheating Sandoval "blindsided" producers by appearing on Howie's podcast, dropping nuggets about his affair with Raquel Leviss, and "could be fired" for it.
“They [producers] had no clue he was doing this, of course not. They never would have allowed it,” an insider told the outlet. “They’re putting so much time and energy into making sure the rest of the season is better than any other season and hyping up the reunion. So, him pulling this b---- move is basically producers’ worst-case scenario."
However, RadarOnline.com is told there is "no truth" to the rumor whatsoever.
Andy Cohen addressed the Howie interview on his podcast Wednesday, telling listeners that he was pretty "annoyed" when he learned Sandoval was doing it last week.
As this outlet reported, Sandoval shocked Vanderpump Rules fans when he explained his side of the "Scandoval" drama for the first time with Howie in a podcast episode that dropped Tuesday.
During the hour-long video, the ex-SUR bartender confessed he first kissed Raquel behind Ariana Madix's back after boy's night and before Scheana Shay's wedding in August. He called their first kiss, which took place in the backyard he shares with Ariana, "magnetic."
He also claimed that he's "taking a break" from being intimate with Raquel.
Sandoval alleged that he broke up with Ariana two weeks before she uncovered the 7-month affair after finding inappropriate footage of Raquel on her boyfriend of nine years' phone.
According to Tom, he tried to end their relationship multiple times throughout his secret relationship with Raquel, but Ariana was "in denial."
Fans of Vanderpump Rules will watch the affair drama play out in a special episode on June 14 — which will air after the three-part reunion.