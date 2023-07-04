Mauricio Umansky Squashed Kyle Richards Divorce and Cheating Rumors Weeks Before 'Separation'

Umansky, at the time, felt that people were jumping to conclusions on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. "[There's] that one stupid story that came out there and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives and so now it's a storyline. So there's definitely some stories out there and Kyle and I address it and we'll take it from there. It is what it is."

The Buying Beverly Hills star said it was rough because castmates knew "what's actually going on" but still didn't cast doubt on the hearsay.

"In order to be on these shows, you got to grow some thick skin," he noted.