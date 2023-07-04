Mauricio Umansky Squashed Kyle Richards Divorce and Cheating Rumors Weeks Before 'Separation'
Mauricio Umansky shot down rumors that his marriage of 27 years to Kyle Richards was on the rocks just weeks before their shock separation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Bravolebrity caused a stir in February when she stepped out sans wedding ring, setting the stage for rumors to run rampant.
Just two months later, the real estate broker did a podcast interview in which he spoke about the state of their union, revealing they felt compelled to address it head-on to set the record straight.
"We're not getting divorced … I mean, it's so dumb," Umansky said during an appearance on the Two Ts In a Pod podcast with former Housewives Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge.
Umansky, at the time, felt that people were jumping to conclusions on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. "[There's] that one stupid story that came out there and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives and so now it's a storyline. So there's definitely some stories out there and Kyle and I address it and we'll take it from there. It is what it is."
The Buying Beverly Hills star said it was rough because castmates knew "what's actually going on" but still didn't cast doubt on the hearsay.
"In order to be on these shows, you got to grow some thick skin," he noted.
RadarOnline.com can confirm as of July 3 that no divorce filing has been made amid rumors that Richards is getting close with country star Morgan Wade.
Fans have been noticing the Last Cigarette singer and RHOBH star wearing what appear to be matching rings on their left ring fingers.
Richards and Umansky first met in 1994, and wed in 1996.
It appears they have now decided to go their separate ways for unknown reasons. "Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof," a source told PEOPLE. "They remain amicable as they figure out what's next for them and their family."