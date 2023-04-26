Exposed: ‘RHOC’ Newbie Jennifer Pedranti Battling Estranged Husband in Divorce Court, Demanding Spousal Support
Real Housewives of Orange County newbie Jennifer Pedranti has been battling her estranged husband in court for months — and the drama is set to unfold in the new season, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Tuesday, Bravo released the new trailer for season 17 of the reality show. In addition, it confirmed rumors that Jennifer was set to be the newest cast member.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, back in March 2022, Jennifer’s husband William filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage.
In the petition, which was filed without a lawyer, he listed the date of marriage as September 21, 2002, and the date of separation as January 3, 2021. In his filing, William cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.
In the court documents, he listed their minor children as Dawson, 15, Greyson, 13, Everleigh, 11, and Dominic, 8. On her Instagram profile, Jennifer said she was the mother to 6 children. It’s unclear if the other two children are adults.
He asked the court to award joint legal and physical custody of the kids. William told the court he was on board with paying Jennifer spousal support but asked that his separate property be awarded to him.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Custody War: Jim Edmonds Frustrated Ex Meghan King Sent Their Kids To School In Pajamas, Source Claims
- Ex-‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Ex Fighting $52k A Month In Child Support Demand For 2-Year-Old Son
- ‘Unbearable Loss’: 22-Year-Old Son Of ‘RHOC’ Star Gretchen Rossi’s Fiancé Slade Smiley Dead After Long Brain Cancer Battle
In June 2022, the new RHOC star responded to the divorce and agreed that the relationship was over. She did not dispute the date of marriage or separation.
Jennifer agreed with William that they should split joint custody of their kids. Further, she said William should pay her monthly support.
The couple is extremely successful. Jennifer runs her own yoga company while her husband holds the title of a “biotech entrepreneur.” The soon-to-be exes shared a 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 4,200 sq. ft. home worth $2.4 million.
In the release, Bravo teased that Jennifer’s storyline will include allegations that she cheated on her husband with her now boyfriend. She was brought into the group by her friend Tamra.
Jennifer and Tamra Judge will be joined by Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson. Vicki Gunvalson will also be returning this season. Ex-Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Taylor Armstrong will also be added to the cast.