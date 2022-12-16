Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > RHOC

‘RHOC’ Newbie Jennifer Pedranti In Middle Of Divorce As Season 17 Films, Demanding Spousal Support From Estranged Husband

jennifer p pp
Source: Instagram/@jennifer.pedranti
By:

Dec. 16 2022, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

The newest star of Real Housewives of Orange County, Jennifer Pedranti, is in the middle of a divorce from her husband of 18 years, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, back in March, William Pedranti filed for divorce from Jennifer in O.C. Court. He did not hire a lawyer and filled out the paperwork himself.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer p
Source: Instagram/@jennifer.pedranti

In his petition, he listed the date of marriage as September 21, 2002, and the date of separation as January 3, 2021. The marriage lasted for a total of 18 years and 3 months.

He listed the minor children from the marriage as Dawson, 15, Greyson, 13, Everleigh, 11, and Dominic, 8. On her Instagram biography, Jennifer listed herself as a mother of 6 — it’s unclear if the couple has another adult child.

Article continues below advertisement

William cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. In addition, he requested joint legal and physical custody of their children.

He agreed that spousal support should be paid to Jennifer. Further, he asked the court to confirm his separate property as his own.

jenniferp
Source: Instagram/@jennifer.pedranti
Article continues below advertisement

On June 7, Jennifer filed her response to the divorce and seemed to agree with William the marriage was over. She asked that the case move forward and did not dispute the date of marriage or separation.

Jennifer was on the same page with William about joint legal and physical custody. In addition, she demanded spousal support from her estranged husband.

She said the community property was “unknown at this time. To be determined.” The couple is incredibly successful and own a 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 4,200 sq. ft. home worth $2.4 million.

Jennifer is the owner of a yoga company while William appears to be a “biotech entrepreneur.”

Article continues below advertisement
jenniferp
Source: Instagram/@jennifer.pedranti

Bravo has yet to announce Jennifer as the newest cast member of Real Housewives of Orange County. However, she has been spotted filming with the cast including new cast member Taylor Armstrong.

In photos, Jennifer also filmed with Vicki Gunvalson, the OG cast member who is returning as a guest this season, and returning star Tamra Judge.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.