‘RHOC’ Newbie Jennifer Pedranti In Middle Of Divorce As Season 17 Films, Demanding Spousal Support From Estranged Husband
The newest star of Real Housewives of Orange County, Jennifer Pedranti, is in the middle of a divorce from her husband of 18 years, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, back in March, William Pedranti filed for divorce from Jennifer in O.C. Court. He did not hire a lawyer and filled out the paperwork himself.
In his petition, he listed the date of marriage as September 21, 2002, and the date of separation as January 3, 2021. The marriage lasted for a total of 18 years and 3 months.
He listed the minor children from the marriage as Dawson, 15, Greyson, 13, Everleigh, 11, and Dominic, 8. On her Instagram biography, Jennifer listed herself as a mother of 6 — it’s unclear if the couple has another adult child.
William cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. In addition, he requested joint legal and physical custody of their children.
He agreed that spousal support should be paid to Jennifer. Further, he asked the court to confirm his separate property as his own.
On June 7, Jennifer filed her response to the divorce and seemed to agree with William the marriage was over. She asked that the case move forward and did not dispute the date of marriage or separation.
Jennifer was on the same page with William about joint legal and physical custody. In addition, she demanded spousal support from her estranged husband.
- 'RHOC' Alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke Demands $10k Per Month From Ex, Claims He 'Stopped Paying Support' In Wake Of Divorce
- ‘RHOC’ Star Heather Dubrow ‘Desperate’ To Join ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' Tired Of Tamra Judge
- 'RHOC' Alum Vicki Gunvalson Spotted Whooping It Up While Filming With Tamra Judge In Mexico
She said the community property was “unknown at this time. To be determined.” The couple is incredibly successful and own a 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 4,200 sq. ft. home worth $2.4 million.
Jennifer is the owner of a yoga company while William appears to be a “biotech entrepreneur.”
Bravo has yet to announce Jennifer as the newest cast member of Real Housewives of Orange County. However, she has been spotted filming with the cast including new cast member Taylor Armstrong.
In photos, Jennifer also filmed with Vicki Gunvalson, the OG cast member who is returning as a guest this season, and returning star Tamra Judge.